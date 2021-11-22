ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Trevor Siemian stumbles, rumbles on career-long 17-yard rushing TD

By John Sigler
 6 days ago
Call it late-game heroics. Or stat-padding in garbage time. However you look at it, there’s no doubting Trevor Siemian tried his best to help the New Orleans Saints in Week 11’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. His efforts included a 17-yard touchdown run on a broken passing play — the longest carry of his NFL career.

Really he started at the 25-yard line after a long dropback, slipping through the Eagles defense and awkwardly spiking the ball in celebration (briefly tripping over it) after hitting the end zone. In his defense he was rusty, having not scored a touchdown run since 2017.

That score cut the Eagles’ lead to 33-19 with most of the fourth quarter left to play. It’s a shame the Saints couldn’t capitalize on it, but Siemian’s supporting cast was eroded by too many injuries to put up many more points. He’s capable enough to keep his team in a game when everything is working well around him, but Siemian’s just not cut out for carrying a team on his own. Hopefully the Saints can get healthy before Thursday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills to give him a fighting chance.

