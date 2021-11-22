ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voter's Guide in braille to benefit voters who are blind or visually impaired

Andover Townsman
 5 days ago

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, in conjunction with the State Election Commission, has published a complete Voter's Guide in braille to benefit voters who...

www.register-herald.com

Gloucester Daily Times

Column: Does Biden's vaccination mandate actually need to be enforced?

In September, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that affects 100 million workers across the public and private sectors. The mandate requires all federal employees and federal contractors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. It also applies to private sector companies with at least 100 employees. For this latter group, exemptions are possible, which then require weekly testing in lieu of vaccination.
U.S. POLITICS
honknews.com

Stimulus Check for Parents, Caregivers to Arrive After Thanksgiving

Americans With Additional Parenting and Caregiving Costs Will Receive Another Stimulus Check. Many American families are still asking for financial assistance from the federal government. This is why it is not surprising that the push for the fourth stimulus check remains apparent. But, officials have yet to make definitive comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Which departments failed to meet Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees?

The Transportation Department and the Agency for International Development were the best at hitting vaccination targets, while the Agriculture Department was least efficient in carrying out the mandate, according to data from The Office of Management and Budget.“The Federal Government has achieved 96.5 per cent compliance,” stated the White House, “with 92 per cent of employees having received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose” and branded it a successful implementation” of the programme.The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said that workers were supposed to be completely vaccinated, and have two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of...
U.S. POLITICS
Riverside Press Enterprise

George Gascón’s policies are based in science and backed by voters

Last year, Los Angeles County voters overwhelmingly decided to embrace a new approach to criminal justice when they elected George Gascón as their District Attorney. The cries for law enforcement accountability last summer rang loud and undoubtedly helped fuel Gascón’s election, but the rationale for change was also rooted in commonsense and public safety.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
12news.com

Vaccine mandate for federal workers goes into effect Monday

WASHINGTON — Monday marks a key deadline for part of President Joe Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Back in September, Biden signed Executive Order 14043, requiring 3.5 million federal employees to show they are fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, in order to be considered compliant. According to one U.S. official, "more than 90% of federal workers" have had at least one shot by today's deadline.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Judge rejects Secretary of State’s voting laws arguments, allows Dems’ case to proceed

A Yellowstone County District judge has rebuffed Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the Montana Democratic Party challenging the Legislature’s changes to voting laws this session. Attorneys for Jacobsen argued that the Democrats’ suit should be dismissed for a multitude of reasons, including the newly passed laws didn’t disenfranchise […] The post Judge rejects Secretary of State’s voting laws arguments, allows Dems’ case to proceed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ELECTIONS
benefitspro.com

Government asks Sixth Circuit to lift stay on vaccine-or-test mandate

The U.S. government has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit to lift a stay on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for private-sector employers. In a motion filed Tuesday, the government said the Fifth Circuit’s stay on the agency rule requiring workers to either...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wlvr.org

House could vote on state election law changes by year’s end

The Pennsylvania House has made final arrangements to vote on dozens of changes to the state’s election laws and procedures. The chamber held votes on a number of amendments to the bill, HB 1800, on Wednesday before leaving for a several-week break. One Republican-sponsored amendment was approved on a party line vote, while another presented by Democratic leader Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia) outlining her party’s vision for the bill was rejected.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

