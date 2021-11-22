ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Ronaldo makes Fifa shortlist

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo has been named on the shortlist for this year's Fifa Best awards. The Manchester...

Ronaldo, Messi, Bronze, Lewandowski top FIFA's 'The Best' awards nominations

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took their usual places on FIFA's annual awards list for best men's player of the 2020-21 season, joining with last year's winner, Robert Lewandowski. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't...
Fifa Best 2021 awards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Ellen White among nominees

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City duo Ellen White and Lucy Bronze are among nominees for the Fifa Best 2021 awards. Chelsea pair N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are joined on the men's shortlist by Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne. Chelsea team-mates Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder,...
Santa Maria Times

FIFA publishes shortlists for annual best player awards

ZURICH (AP) — Chelsea won the Champions League and England reached the European Championship final, but no Englishmen are on the shortlists for FIFA’s annual awards published on Monday. Jorginho, a double European champion with Chelsea and Italy, was joined by club teammate N’Golo Kanté among 11 candidates to be...
FIFA
timbers.com

Thorns FC's Christine Sinclair named to shortlist for The Best FIFA Women's Player Award

Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair was named a finalist for the 2021 The Best FIFA Women's Player Award it was announced today. The Burnaby, B.C. native contributed five goals and one assist in 16 matches as she helped lead the Thorns to a treble-winning season of a 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup title, a 2021 Women's International Champions Cup title and the 2021 NWSL Shield.
FIFA
The Independent

West Ham book place in Europa League last 16 with win at Rapid Vienna

West Ham waltzed into the last 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare after a 2-0 victory at Rapid Vienna.First-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Mark Noble wrapped up top spot in Group H for David Moyes’ side.It was an important victory for the Hammers as they are now straight through to the knockout stage having avoided a play-off in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.Moyes was even able to make eight changes to his side, resting the likes of Declan Rice and Michail Antonio, and still comfortably get the job done.With Vienna...
UEFA
The Independent

‘It’s complicated’: Rafael Benitez struggling with Jean-Philippe Gbamin situation

Everton manager Rafael Benitez admits he is dealing with a complicated situation surrounding Jean-Philippe Gbamin The Ivory Coast international has endured a terrible time since joining from Mainz in August 2019, missing virtually two years with consecutive thigh, Achilles and knee injuries.He has managed just 282 minutes of football and his Premier League comeback against Wolves earlier this month ended in ignominy when he was hauled off at half-time having looked well short of the level required.Since then he has only featured as an 89th-minute substitute in the goalless draw at home to Tottenham – a match in which Benitez...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NME

‘FIFA 22’ Team of the Week 10 sees Messi make his in-form debut

The 10th Team of the Week for FIFA 22 has been revealed, and it features Lionel Messi. The new items, which will be put into packs at 6PM UK on November 24 feature special upgraded versions of the best performing players of the week. Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi makes his first appearance in the Team of the Week following his first goal for his new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

From a bronze statue unveiled in Naples to humble offerings of flowers at his childhood home in a Buenos Aires slum, people around the world mourned the death one year ago Thursday of football great Diego Maradona. Outside his humble childhood home, bouquets of flowers and messages piled up -- one reading: "You gave us heaven."
SOCCER

