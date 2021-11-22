Didn't write up a long story because I wasn't in Brooklyn to get quotes and it's Thanksgiving, but. It’s interesting looking at the +/- after the game…. 1. Memphis’s physicality won the game. N’Guessan played four minutes, Ojiako played four minutes, Pedulla played one. Maddox played 14, but only really because he had to. Tech's bench wasn’t physical enough, and I think that showed. I listened to Laaser and Burnop at one point and they mentioned that Young had barely gone to his bench, which I think was an indication of they just couldn't match Memphis's physicality and depth.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO