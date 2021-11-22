Follow-up to away game ticket question:

Charlotte, N.C. — Ahead of a much-anticipated game for Cam Newton, he's made it known he wants to reestablish home-field advantage for the Carolina Panthers. The popular quarterback and former NFL MVP is helping that happen by giving away 50 tickets to the game against former head coach Ron Rivera and Washington this weekend. Newton will start under center on Sunday for the team he played for from 2011 to 2019.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO