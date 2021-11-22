ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Follow-up to away game ticket question:

By GoobyPls Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI just called the VTTO trying to get tickets for...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

The Spun

Look: Photo Of Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral

Fans of the Auburn Tigers are down bad right now. Especially this one. After the Tigers’ four-overtime Iron Bowl loss, SEC on CBS cameras panned to a forlorn fan of the home team trying to absorb what just happened. The picture quickly went viral. Despite struggling for most of the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tickets now on sale for 63rd Cortaca Jug game

It was once dubbed "The Biggest Little Game" in the nation. The rivalry between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland football will play the 63rd Cortaca Jug game at Yankee Stadium next year, and tickets are now on sale. Kickoff is set for for 1 p.m. on November 12, 2022. The...
CORTLAND, NY
ttusports.com

Tickets for basketball games at Tennessee on sale now

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Fans interested in attending the Tennessee Tech basketball games at the University of Tennessee can order tickets now through the TTU Ticket Office. Supplies are limited for seating in the TTU visiting section at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tickets are $25 each with a $5 processing fee on all orders.
NBC Sports

Cam Newton giving away 50 tickets, wants Panthers to reclaim their stadium

Cam Newton is back as the Panthers’ quarterback, and he wants to bring back home-field advantage for Carolina. Newton said today that he’s working with his production company and organizations in the Charlotte area to identify fans who haven’t had access to Panthers games before and giving them free tickets in an attempt to grow the Panthers’ fan base.
WRAL News

Cam Newton to start against Washington after giving away tickets for game

Charlotte, N.C. — Ahead of a much-anticipated game for Cam Newton, he's made it known he wants to reestablish home-field advantage for the Carolina Panthers. The popular quarterback and former NFL MVP is helping that happen by giving away 50 tickets to the game against former head coach Ron Rivera and Washington this weekend. Newton will start under center on Sunday for the team he played for from 2011 to 2019.
Elkhart Truth

Northridge a win away from title game

MIDDLEBURY — The celebration from winning a regional championship lasted less than one day for the Northridge football team. First-year Raiders coach Chad Eppley wanted his team to get re-focused quickly for its next challenge in the state playoffs.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
Marietta Daily Journal

Braves single-game tickets to go on sale Friday

Single-game tickets for the Atlanta Braves’ 2022 regular season will go on-sale to the general public Friday at noon. The reigning World Series champions will welcome fans back to Truist Park for their home opener April 7 against the Cincinnati Reds. Single-game tickets can be purchased online at www.braves.com/tickets. Early...
NewsBreak
nmsuroundup.com

Aggies drop the ball for first away game of the season

The New Mexico State Aggies Women’s Basketball dropped their first road game of the season 61-76 against their I-10 rival. The University of El Paso Miners were able to capitalize on every mistake NMSU made and the effects were irreversible. Despite the loss, the Aggies still had a large offensive...
southalabamian.com

Eagles punch ticket to title game

The Jackson Academy Eagles beat Crenshaw Christian 42-0 in the Class A semi-finals at home to improve to 10-1. This win advances the Eagles to the AISA Class A Championship Game to be played in Montgomery on Friday, November 19 at 12 p.m. at Cramton Bowl against Lowndes Academy (10-3). “The boys played their tails off. The defense played lights […]
JACKSON, AL
HuskyMaven

Huskies Give Up the Football, Give Away a Game

Face it, the University of Washington football season has been one huge fumble with no chance of recovery. On Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, the Huskies coughed up the ball early and late, couldn't shake off these major blunders and simply handed a 20-17 victory to a Colorado team that was just a little less inept at Folsom Field.
BOULDER, CO
annarborwithkids.com

Experience UM-OSU Game Day Without Tickets

This weekend is the big UM vs OSU football game. Even if you don’t have tickets there are plenty of fun ways to experience game day excitement. This fall I’ve been meaning to write an article about how to experience UM game day without tickets. Just in time for the end of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
KOCO

Bedlam tickets in high demand for game Saturday night

STILLWATER, Okla. — As the highly anticipated Bedlam game approaches this weekend, the ticket demand is high as ever. For those who want to watch the game, get ready to shell out the big bucks for a ticket, or tune in on KOCO 5 for full game coverage. KOCO 5 will also have a postgame show.
STILLWATER, OK
oilersnation.com

Questions for Quinn: Doing game day right

What is the ultimate game-day experience in Edmonton?. Let me start by saying, I don’t think there’s just one ultimate game-day experience; with the rink moving downtown and businesses opening around the area thanks to the efforts of incredible local entrepreneurs, there’s so many ways to do the game right.
WJTV 12

JSU fans line up for SWAC Championship tickets

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) fans wrapped around Veterans Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 22 to grab tickets for the SWAC Championship game. The ticket office opened their gates at 9:30 a.m., and those who camped out overnight were first in line. Shawn Miller, who was first in line for tickets, said, […]
sportswar.com

How Memphis game planned Storm...

The wanted to take Storm out of his game. They did it by throwing player after player to closely guard Storm and wear him down. It worked. Not only was Storm taken out of his game, he showed a bit of frustation at times. Coach Young will come up with a counter to that strategy when other teams try the same tactic. Basketball is a chess match.

