Follow-up to away game ticket question:

Fans of the Auburn Tigers are down bad right now. Especially this one. After the Tigers’ four-overtime Iron Bowl loss, SEC on CBS cameras panned to a forlorn fan of the home team trying to absorb what just happened. The picture quickly went viral. Despite struggling for most of the...
It was once dubbed "The Biggest Little Game" in the nation. The rivalry between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland football will play the 63rd Cortaca Jug game at Yankee Stadium next year, and tickets are now on sale. Kickoff is set for for 1 p.m. on November 12, 2022. The...
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Fans interested in attending the Tennessee Tech basketball games at the University of Tennessee can order tickets now through the TTU Ticket Office. Supplies are limited for seating in the TTU visiting section at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tickets are $25 each with a $5 processing fee on all orders.
Cam Newton is back as the Panthers’ quarterback, and he wants to bring back home-field advantage for Carolina. Newton said today that he’s working with his production company and organizations in the Charlotte area to identify fans who haven’t had access to Panthers games before and giving them free tickets in an attempt to grow the Panthers’ fan base.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two weeks ago, Cam Newton had a meeting with his cousin and business partner, smoking cigars and sipping wine, when his cousin asked him if he’d ever be willing to return to the Carolina Panthers. Perhaps, slightly tipsy, but “well aware of what was going on,” Newton...
Charlotte, N.C. — Ahead of a much-anticipated game for Cam Newton, he's made it known he wants to reestablish home-field advantage for the Carolina Panthers. The popular quarterback and former NFL MVP is helping that happen by giving away 50 tickets to the game against former head coach Ron Rivera and Washington this weekend. Newton will start under center on Sunday for the team he played for from 2011 to 2019.
MIDDLEBURY — The celebration from winning a regional championship lasted less than one day for the Northridge football team. First-year Raiders coach Chad Eppley wanted his team to get re-focused quickly for its next challenge in the state playoffs.
Single-game tickets for the Atlanta Braves’ 2022 regular season will go on-sale to the general public Friday at noon. The reigning World Series champions will welcome fans back to Truist Park for their home opener April 7 against the Cincinnati Reds. Single-game tickets can be purchased online at www.braves.com/tickets. Early...
Now that the long-expected matchup is officially in place for the SEC Championship game – it’ll be Georgia vs. Alabama on Dec. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium – perhaps your next question is: How to get tickets?. According to SEC associate commissioner Herb Vincent, there are 73,279 “sellable stadium seats” for...
The New Mexico State Aggies Women’s Basketball dropped their first road game of the season 61-76 against their I-10 rival. The University of El Paso Miners were able to capitalize on every mistake NMSU made and the effects were irreversible. Despite the loss, the Aggies still had a large offensive...
The Jackson Academy Eagles beat Crenshaw Christian 42-0 in the Class A semi-finals at home to improve to 10-1. This win advances the Eagles to the AISA Class A Championship Game to be played in Montgomery on Friday, November 19 at 12 p.m. at Cramton Bowl against Lowndes Academy (10-3). “The boys played their tails off. The defense played lights […]
Face it, the University of Washington football season has been one huge fumble with no chance of recovery. On Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, the Huskies coughed up the ball early and late, couldn't shake off these major blunders and simply handed a 20-17 victory to a Colorado team that was just a little less inept at Folsom Field.
Scott Van Pelt isn’t a fan of the new overtime rules for college football. After the first two overtimes of Alabama-Auburn, the game was still tied which means that the overtimes go to two-point attempts. That was a change as it used to be after three overtime sessions when the...
This weekend is the big UM vs OSU football game. Even if you don’t have tickets there are plenty of fun ways to experience game day excitement. This fall I’ve been meaning to write an article about how to experience UM game day without tickets. Just in time for the end of the season.
Tennessee football can look forward to a matchup with a Big Ten opponent in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, according to recent projections. A victory over South Alabama in Week 12 ensured the Tennessee Volunteers will go bowling. The next question: Where will they head this December?. Brett McMurphy’s latest...
STILLWATER, Okla. — As the highly anticipated Bedlam game approaches this weekend, the ticket demand is high as ever. For those who want to watch the game, get ready to shell out the big bucks for a ticket, or tune in on KOCO 5 for full game coverage. KOCO 5 will also have a postgame show.
What is the ultimate game-day experience in Edmonton?. Let me start by saying, I don’t think there’s just one ultimate game-day experience; with the rink moving downtown and businesses opening around the area thanks to the efforts of incredible local entrepreneurs, there’s so many ways to do the game right.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) fans wrapped around Veterans Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 22 to grab tickets for the SWAC Championship game. The ticket office opened their gates at 9:30 a.m., and those who camped out overnight were first in line. Shawn Miller, who was first in line for tickets, said, […]
The wanted to take Storm out of his game. They did it by throwing player after player to closely guard Storm and wear him down. It worked. Not only was Storm taken out of his game, he showed a bit of frustation at times. Coach Young will come up with a counter to that strategy when other teams try the same tactic. Basketball is a chess match.
Comments / 0