At one point in the Beamer era, VT had the first or second highest -- Pride_and_Joy 11/26/2021 4:20PM. So what? Cincy is this year’s C. Fla who was last yr’s Houston, etc -- marcbvtgm 11/26/2021 5:12PM. Sure that’s was Whit’s intention - to destroy the program RIDICULOUS ** -- uber...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO