At some point......

By 2hhoop3
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople have to realize that rankings are worth very little. There are so many...

Some thoughts from last night.

Didn't write up a long story because I wasn't in Brooklyn to get quotes and it's Thanksgiving, but. It’s interesting looking at the +/- after the game…. 1. Memphis’s physicality won the game. N’Guessan played four minutes, Ojiako played four minutes, Pedulla played one. Maddox played 14, but only really because he had to. Tech's bench wasn’t physical enough, and I think that showed. I listened to Laaser and Burnop at one point and they mentioned that Young had barely gone to his bench, which I think was an indication of they just couldn't match Memphis's physicality and depth.
How Memphis game planned Storm...

The wanted to take Storm out of his game. They did it by throwing player after player to closely guard Storm and wear him down. It worked. Not only was Storm taken out of his game, he showed a bit of frustation at times. Coach Young will come up with a counter to that strategy when other teams try the same tactic. Basketball is a chess match.
Watching game helps explain stats

Watched game. Probably one of the best defensive teams we will see this year. Stifling defense. Good stats against creampuffs unfortunately do not translate to good stats against good defensive teams. Thought we continued to battle all game and was encouraged by that. Not the end of the world to lose to an experienced Sweet 16 team. Should help us get better.
I agree on part of that.

The at large pool selected to fill out by the committee SHOULD be only considering 1 loss teams but there will always be an exception. Of course, a conference champion might very well have 2 or even 3 losses. I dread the year there is a 4 loss team but it is the nature of random events to produce that sort of chaos from time to time. That is why I added the 6 At Large in the pool to off set what might be a weak conference champ and of course the lesser ranked conferences who should be walk overs in the playoff.
Yardbarker

Some Quiet Satisfaction for Bears

As it turns out, the video of officials' mistakes in the game between the Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers that Matt Nagy had sent in to the league did provide some sort of satisfaction. It wasn't the satisfaction of a victory but at least one in which the perpetrators look foolish.
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Extra Point: Some thoughts about this weekend’s football games and other sports notes

I HOPE that the Dallas Cowboys lose on Thanksgiving Day. For decades, the National Football League has given Dallas a ridiculous, built-in advantage by allowing them to play a home game on Thanksgiving Day. That means that their opponent has to overcome the double handicap of having to play on the road and having to do so in an extra-short window of preparation. With most teams taking Mondays off after a game and Wednesday being used to travel to Dallas, the visiting team has Tuesday to prepare. Dallas, being at home, has an extra day for preparation…every year!
You guys ready?

I noticed my original thread blew up with Mike Gundy speculation, maybe or maybe not. His name does have a M and U in it. Pay no attention to the message board gate keepers.
Banks, Velasquez, and the twins

Never a bad trend under a coach. Players' decisions govern. ** -- PhotoHokieNC 11/24/2021 4:38PM. Maddie Banks, Alex Velasquez and the twins if you count their decommitnent -- VT4Natty 11/24/2021 2:23PM. Not usually ones that choose to transfer in and then transfer out ** -- VT4Natty 11/24/2021 7:02PM. Yes could...
Sorry, response meant for Will’s OP.

That perfectly describes what I’ve seen from him so far this season. -- pienkows 11/25/2021 8:04PM. I think it is important to remember our starting PG has only played 6 games -- HokieAl 11/25/2021 1:10PM. I think he was really good... and I think he's been the best player so...
I agree with both of those statements.

I also think Murphy can be a little of a defensive liability at times. But in general, he's been ok so far. Cattoor isn't a primary ball handler, but against most teams not named Memphis, he'll be okay enough to run the offense.
Not a surprise

Missouri State is a very good team. They were quicker and more athletic and shot foul shoots very well. Realtime RPI predicted the exact score today. If we had played zone the entire game we wood have had a good chance to win since it would have decreased their speed and athleticism.
The second chance points were a major concern for me.

Although not sure 12 points is too bad against a team like Memphis. You’d know that better than me, but I knew our defensive rebounding would be a key to winning or losing, as it is normally, but especially against typically great offensive rebounding teams like Memphis, FSU, UNC etc.
^^A must Read^^

Wasn’t it really more that VT found a way to lose than it was … -- HalfEmpty 11/27/2021 2:23PM. Your handle should give you your answer. The glass can be viewed both ways. ** -- HeisenBurg13 11/27/2021 7:53PM. I think Nunje and his craftiness and ability to stretch was seen...
Some musings following the Brooklyn visit

I must caveat my remarks by informing the reader that I'm just a newt. However, I did coach high school basketball for two years starting back in 1982. My 8th grade girls went 0-23 during that span. We may have won one game by forfeit, but I refused to let that win tarnish my record.
^^ This right here. VT just lost to the second string of a fringe top-25

Squad. I'm not too concerned about the Memphis loss, but to get pushed around by the backups of a team that won't be better than an 8-seed screams bubble watch (or NIT) to me. And that's really disappointing considering the expectations I had coming into the season. Aluma in particular hasn't been anywhere near as good as I thought so far.
Maybe

MLB has gone to having humidors to control hydration of baseballs. It seems that teams were drying them out or wetting them up based on teams they were playing. I believe the biggest issue we have is shooting in big arenas. Cassell is closed quarters where Brooklyn is very airy and messes with depth perception. Memphis plays in a big arena so they are used to it. Xavier had one guy that likes the arena.
Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
