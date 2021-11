So often, people take a special car they were driving regularly and stick it in the old barn, shed, garage, or wherever else with the intention of fixing something wrong with it. But then life happens, they might procrastinate some, and after a few decades the thing is dusty, has a family of raccoons living in the engine compartment, and it’s still not running. That’s how amazing barn finds like this 1970 Dodge Challenger come to be, and thankfully we have a video showing us what it’s like to uncover such an automotive treasure.

BUYING CARS ・ 23 DAYS AGO