I used to dread managing my money, but 3 simple habits helped me go from overwhelmed to owning a home and running a business

By Allison Nichol Longtin
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI used to hate thinking about my finances, but when my husband died suddenly, I had to take charge. We used to have quarterly "money dates" to review our progress toward goals, a habit I've continued. I also found professionals who help me stay on track, and keep bank...

www.businessinsider.com

