ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Angels & Cowboys to Spotlight Give Back Program on Giving Tuesday

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePulling Corks & Filling Forks benefits World Central Kitchen. SHARE A SPLASH wine co., the parent company of Angels & Cowboys is proud to participate in #givingtuesday, this Tuesday November 30 with their signature program Pulling Corks & Filling Forks. The ongoing campaign donates a portion of all sales*...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
kunm.org

Giving Tuesday 2021

New Mexicans are a generous bunch. In times of need we unite with kindness and generosity to empower one another. We stay informed and give support to causes that have positive effects within our community. We do the right thing when we need each other most. On November 30th, KUNM...
CHARITIES
News Talk KIT

Will You Give To Help The Community on Giving Tuesday?

You've heard of small business Saturday but how about Giving Tuesday?. Giving Tuesday is set for November 30 and it's a chance for you to give back and help your community. Yakima Union Gospel Mission officials say they hope you give to help homeless. Officials with the Yakima Union Gospel...
YAKIMA, WA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Building Iconic Tasting Rooms & Wine Caves in Northern California

At this year’s event, we will highlight our involvement in building some of the most iconic tasting rooms and wine caves in Northern California. Combining a collaborative approach to our construction process paired with a deep understanding of the wine region, we are looking forward to connecting with others at the event to share new ideas and discuss trends seen in the industry. If you would like to learn more about Nordby Construction or see some of our featured projects, stop by Booth #123.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
wineindustryadvisor.com

2019 St. Anne’s Crossing “Shumahi” Primitivo Takes Best of Show for Sonoma Valley at 2021 Harvest Challenge Competition

Finger Lakes Thirsty Owl 2019 Riesling Takes Best White; France’s Chateau Cazeau Cremant de Bordeaux Brut Takes Best Sparkling. Santa Rosa, Calif., —November 22, 2021—The Sonoma Valley AVA took the big prize at the 2021 Harvest “Terroir” Challenge, the only competition to judge wines by American Viticultural Area. In a spirited final round, the 2019 St. Anne’s Crossing Primitivo, which was selected Best Red, beat out the 2019 Thirsty Owl Riesling (New York), which was chosen Best White, the 2020 Baron Herzog Lineage Rosé from Clarksburg (Best Rosé), the Chateau Cazeau Brut (Best Sparkling), Westport Winery (Columbia, WA) “Ancient Mariner” Pear Riesling (Best Dessert), and a Sangria from Barefoot (CA; Best Fruit Wine). The Primitivo took Best of Show over the Riesling, 6 votes to 5, awarding Sonoma Valley the top AVA prize.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Afternoon Brief, November 23rd

The Sonoma Valley AVA took the big prize at the 2021 Harvest “Terroir” Challenge, the only competition to judge wines by American Viticultural Area…. When you boil down why Quini could be highly successful, it comes down to the wine sensory data and analytics company being able to level the playing field for producers…
DRINKS
sonomamag.com

Ideas for Giving Tuesday in Sonoma County

Giving can be an everyday act of generosity and kindness — lending a helping hand to a friend, neighbor or stranger in need — but you can also choose to support charitable, educational, environmental and community-building causes on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30 this year). The global initiative was launched in...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Wine Bottles#Ros Wine#New Wine#Giving Tuesday#Food Drink#Beverages#Charity#Corks Filling Forks#World Central Kitchen#Wck#Splash Wine Co#Angels Cowboys Brut Nv#The Brut Nv#Brut Ros Nv#Pinot Noir#Cannonball
readthereporter.com

Celebrate Giving Tuesday by supporting Westfield Youth Assistance Program

For the fourth year, the Westfield Youth Assistance Program (WYAP) will participate in Giving Tuesday. This year a loyal donor, George Kristo, will match every donation, dollar for dollar, up to $12,500. Giving Tuesday is a worldwide day of charitable giving that occurs each year on the first Tuesday after...
WESTFIELD, IN
KETV.com

Editorial Share Omaha Giving Tuesday

Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally the kickoff for the holiday season. It’s also an important time for local non-profits as they raise money to help those in need. Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally the kickoff for the holiday season. It’s also an important time for local non-profits as they raise money to help those in need.
OMAHA, NE
wineindustryadvisor.com

A Connected Wine Culture Empowered by Knowledge

We believe in the clarity of knowledge. It is said “knowledge is power,” and we embrace this mantra. We all crave knowledge. Being “in the know” empowers us. Through knowledge choices can be informed – and clear. At our core, this is our mission – to enable and empower you...
DRINKS
24hip-hop.com

Dough The Freshkid Gives Back To Los Angeles Community In Holiday Giveaway

Crenshaw Artist-philanthropist Hosted His Second Annual Turkey Thanksgiving In An Effort To Give Back To His Community. Rapper Dough The Freshkid is excited to announce that he hosted his second annual turkey giveaway in a bid to foster community and honor this year’s Thanksgiving Holiday. Dough ecstatically teamed up with Epic Music Group to hand out five hundred turkeys and unlimited canned foods to members of the community. Hosted at Tal’s Café on 2701 W. Florence Ave., Dough attributed this gesture of generosity to learning values from his family and older members in his neighborhood while he was young.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
IEEE Spectrum

Support the IEEE Foundation This Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday—30 November—is an international day of generosity that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform communities worldwide. IEEE and the IEEE Foundation encourage our community to make an impact. The breadth and impact of IEEE programs is inspiring and includes efforts that:. Illuminate the possibilities of technology...
CHARITIES
Post-Star

Saratoga WarHorse - Giving Back program

Saratoga WarHorse Foundation is a Veteran-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving our Military Veterans and Service Members who are living with Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) throughout the United States. Our program participants’ trauma is most often a result of combat experiences, Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and/or transitioning from military to civilian life. We help these Veterans to move past their trauma by partnering them with retired off-the-track Thoroughbred racehorses. We refer to our innovative approach to addressing PTS as the “Connection Process.”
ANIMALS
wineindustryadvisor.com

The Estate Presents Masseto 2018: The Sublime Fragility of the Soil and Humankind’s Intuition, the Energy of a Magical Place

The elegant and silky texture of a one-of-a-kind wine. New York, NY, November 23, 2021 – Masseto, Italy’s most collectable wine estate, is pleased to announce the new vintage. It is said that the expectation of a pleasure represents a pleasure in itself, but the peak is the instant in which it is finally reached, when desire is transformed into reality. Finally, after years of refinement, Masseto 2018 is released on the market, with a deep olfactory intensity that flows in the silky texture of this wine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wineindustryadvisor.com

WINnovation Award Winner: AromaLoc—Non-intervention Tech to Retain Natural Wine Aromas

The wine industry is constantly faced new trends, challenges, and the pressure to stay ahead of the competition. With that, comes the opportunity to innovate. Each year Wine Industry Advisor recognizes five wine industry innovators—not just for their impressive ingenuity or technical advances—but because of how their product and/or service betters the North American wine industry.
GERMANY
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy