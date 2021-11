Mary Maher has been named Director of Company Culture and Strategic Development at Silverado Farming Company, where, for twenty years, founder Pete Richmond and his team have provided vineyard management to Napa Valley’s best estate wineries. “In this newly created role, Mary will be working with our employees on best practices to deliver a high level of service to our customers and help develop the skills needed to push our vineyards to extraordinary levels,” Richmond says. He continues, “Mary will also be on the lookout for team members who show potential and need encouragement to advance in our organization. She will become very involved in how we interact with our community and will also be leading an employee group who will decide where our One Percent donations are given each year.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO