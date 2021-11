If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Nov. 22 has a quirk that started over the weekend and has never happened before and may never happen again. There are two movies with the word "Boom" in the title right next to each other, the 2012 Kevin James comedy Here Comes the Boom at No. 6 and the new Andrew Garfield-led musical tick, tick...BOOM! at No. 7.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO