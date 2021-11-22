Bird flu outbreaks in Europe: what you need to know
Once again, Europe is experiencing bird flu outbreaks - the deadliest animal disease known. In chickens and turkeys, over 90% of an affected flock will die within a couple of weeks, although in ducks and geese the disease may be milder. Bird flu outbreaks are caused by avian influenza...
PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again. The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has...
PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The West African country of Togo has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday. The outbreak near the capital Lome killed 1,105 of a flock of 3,000...
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has confirmed the highly pathogenic bird flu subtype H5N8 was detected at a poultry farm in the third outbreak of avian influenza in the country this winter, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The outbreak was discovered on Monday at a farm with about 11,000 egg-laying...
An outbreak of bird flu was recorded in the Blagovarsky district of Bashkiria. There was a massive death of geese and ducks. The likely cause of the virus is a synanthropic bird – sparrows, pigeons and crows, the regional veterinary department’s press service said on Friday. This is the second...
Restrictions on bird movements have been imposed in Dorset after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed. Temporary Control Zones of 3km (4.8 miles) and 10km (6.2 miles) are in force around an area centred on Castlemain Avenue in Pokesdown. Officers from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and BCP...
An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Norfolk, the government said. The H5N1 virus, which is highly contagious and can kill poultry flocks, was found at the Holkham Estate near Wells-next-the-Sea. Temporary control zones of 3km (1.8 miles) and 10km (6.2 miles) have been put in place around...
A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better understand […]
Three months after Cambodia rolled out COVID-19 vaccines, just 11 percent of its population had received at least one dose, while in far wealthier Japan, it took two weeks longer to reach that level. They are both Asia-Pacific nations that started their immunization campaigns slowly, but have since overtaken the...
(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
For the second straight year, flu season is emerging against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the number of flu cases was relatively low last year, experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine say that this year, it could be much higher. “We thought that the 2020-2021 flu season would be...
A second outbreak of bird flu has been discovered in Essex, government officials confirmed. The H5N1 virus - which is highly contagious and can decimate poultry flocks - was found at a premises near North Fambridge, Maldon. Temporary control zones covering 3km (1.8 miles) and 10km (6.2 miles) are in...
The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air travel, markets plunged and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown.
At some point, we will be able to talk about major American holidays — like Thanksgiving — without having to consider the COVID-19 pandemic. We aren’t there yet, but this year looks a lot better for Turkey Day than last year, medical experts say. Unlike 2020, when vaccines weren’t yet...
Italian scientists have presented an image showing the mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. Believed to have originated in southern Africa, the variant has already triggered alarm in multiple countries worldwide. The illustration of the new strain, unveiled by Italy's Bambino Gesu hospital on Saturday, presents Omicron in comparison...
The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
