Why George Eliot disparaged “silly novels by lady novelists.”

In October, Sally Rooney chose not to sign a translation deal for Beautiful World, Where Are You with her previous Hebrew publisher, the Israel-based Modan Publishing House, in compliance with the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, which works to end international support for Israel’s oppression of the Palestinian people. This move was met with backlash from readers who called her anti-Semitic, and others who mistakenly thought Rooney was “boycotting the Hebrew language.” Wrote Rooney in a statement, “The Hebrew-language translation rights to my new novel are still available, and if I can find a way to sell these rights that is compliant with the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines, I will be very pleased and proud to do so. In the meantime I would like to express once again my solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, justice, and equality.” In response, two of Israel’s largest bookstores banned Sally Rooney’s books from their in-person stores and online sites.
Comments / 0