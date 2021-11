This week on The Maris Review, Chibundu Onuzo joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new novel, Sankofa, out now from Catapult. Most of us are curious about what our parents were like at our age. Anna really connects to her father as a 25-year-old man, and then she has to go on to realize that he grew up outside that slice of history. When you look at a lot of leaders of that era, you do connect to that time in their lives, because that’s the time when they were the underdog. If you read accounts of, say, Kwame Nkrumah, the first prime minister of Ghana, writing about being turned away from white establishments, you do sympathize with them. They’re not the powerful men they will become. So of course Anna understands this man who has to face racial discrimination because she’s had to face it. What she doesn’t understand is what comes after. How does this man who is so sympathetic as a 25-year-old end up being Kofi Adjei, the feared, beloved leader of Bamana?

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO