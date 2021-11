For all the change surrounding the sport’s most pressure-packed position, the old puck truism still holds -- there are times hockey could simply be called “goaltending.”. The perception around how to draft, deploy and pay goalies has undergone a fairly radical transformation in the past decade or so. The 70-game workhorses are essentially a thing of the past, replaced by batterymates who share the load. Twenty years ago, goalie was the one position little guys could still play. Today, we’ve got five-foot-nothing guys terrorizing tenders on the attack, but the barrier for entry for masked men has become, “You must be at least six feet tall to play this position.” (We see and love you, Juuse Saros).

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO