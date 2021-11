Tidal, the streaming music service once co-owned by Jay Z, now has a free subscription tier, bringing it in line with Spotify and Amazon Music, both of which offer free listening options. Known as Tidal Free, it’s only available in the U.S. for now. The company says that the free tier will offer access to its entire music catalog and playlists, with “limited interruptions.” It did not specify if those interruptions would be ads from third parties, or simply promotions for Tidal’s paid subscription options.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO