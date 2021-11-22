ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Potential candidates to replace Dan Mullen at Florida

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igZ2t_0d46c8JJ00

On Sunday, Florida officially made the decision to do what many fans have been hoping to see for the last few weeks as it chose to fire fourth-year coach Dan Mullen after a one-point overtime loss against the Missouri Tigers.

It was a shockingly rapid fall from grace. Before the three-game losing streak to end the 2020 season, Mullen was 29-6 at Florida and considered one of the fastest-rising names in the sport. But the sour conclusion to last year’s campaign signaled a decline that would continue this season.

Mullen made the decision to keep defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, which frustrated many fans, and recruiting issues that had been manageable started to manifest as noticeable talent deficiencies this season.

The Gators are now on their fourth coaching search in the last 10 years, and it’s crucial that they get this one right. At his press conference on Sunday, athletic director Scott Stricklin said that the school is looking for a coach who can sustain consistent competitiveness. That translates to elite recruiting, which is necessary to keep up with Georgia and Alabama in the conference.

Here are some of the potential candidates Florida could target to replace Mullen. Some are more realistic than others, but all are names that will likely be connected with this job, to varying degrees.

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISlpj_0d46c8JJ00
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

If Florida wants to make a splash hire, Cristobal is the one it has to be. The 51-year-old was promoted from his role as Oregon’s co-offensive coordinator to head coach after Willie Taggart left for Florida State following the 2017 season, and he’s quickly built what is the best program in the Pac-12 at the moment.

A Miami native who also previously served as an assistant and recruiting coordinator under Nick Saban, Cristobal is an elite recruiter and he knows the area. He has a 34-12 record at Oregon, and he may be happy where he is. But there are built-in disadvantages to coaching in the Pac-12, such as the lack of distribution for its television network, and the league’s philosophy doesn’t always jibe with the Ducks’ blue-blood aspirations.

Oregon’s already seen one coach leave for a Power Five program in Florida. The Gators should at least make the call to see if Cristobal is pleased with his current situation.

Louisiana coach Billy Napier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoOhY_0d46c8JJ00
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Prepare to hear Napier’s name a lot in the coming weeks. There’s a lot to like about the 41-year-old coach, who has built Louisiana into a Group of Five power. He’s 38-12 and has won at least 10 games in each of the last three seasons. A former assistant under Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, he’s had the opportunity to learn from two of the greats.

Napier seems to understand what it takes to win in the SEC, as he’s tried to model his program in Lafayette after Saban’s. He has one of the largest staffs in the Sun Belt, and he’s signed the top class in the league the last three seasons.

He has been connected with openings at Ole Miss, Arkansas,

, Mississippi State, Auburn and South Carolina, but he’s been waiting for the right opportunity that can provide him with the resources he needs to succeed. It’s unlikely he says no to Florida if the job is offered, and the search could very quickly center around Napier, especially if none of the top names are interested.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tGBe_0d46c8JJ00
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Kiffin is certainly a polarizing coach, but it’s undeniable that the man can coach offense. He’s developed Ole Miss very rapidly into one of the best offensive teams in the nation, and he would certainly bring a lot of excitement to the program.

There are also rumors that Kiffin is interested in leaving Oxford, and his name has been connected to the openings at Florida and LSU, as well as the Miami job, which is not open at this moment.

There are concerns with Kiffin, though. Despite having a team that currently ranks in the top 10, his 2022 recruiting class is currently only the 12th-best in the SEC and doesn’t crack the top 35 nationally. Does Florida take a chance on that recruiting ability for another offensive schemer from a Mississippi school?

Baylor coach Dave Aranda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5dD0_0d46c8JJ00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Many people questioned Aranda’s acumen as a head coach after going 2-7 in his first season in Waco in 2020. But after a 9-2 start in 2021 that featured an upset win over Oklahoma, Aranda is quickly earning a reputation as an intensely smart football coach.

He’s crossed the entire nation during his coaching career, and he’s proven he can win regardless of locale. He was successful in the midwest as the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, in the south, where he won a national title in the same role at LSU, and now in Texas at arguably the toughest Power Five job in the state.

Aranda is likely among the top targets for the openings at USC and LSU, but he will probably be on Florida’s shortlist, as well.

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nzW4_0d46c8JJ00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no denying Fickell’s body of work. He’s 46-14 at Cincinnati, and since a 4-8 finish in Year 1 back in 2017, the Bearcats have won 11 games in each year except for a shortened 2020 season in which they still went 9-1. There’s a reason he’s been considered one of the hottest commodities this coaching cycle.

But there are also concerns when it comes to Fickell. He’s never coached outside the state of Ohio, and even if he decided to leave his home state now, coaching for the athletic director who initially hired him at Cincinnati, Mike Bohn (who now holds the same role at USC) may be a more attractive option.

And that’s if he even wants to leave. His current team may be on pace to make the College Football Playoff, and while Cincy is currently relegated to the Group of Five, that is set to change as the team will join the Big 12 at some undisclosed point in the near future.

Penn State coach James Franklin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBVPe_0d46c8JJ00
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Franklin has an impressive resume as a head coach. Though his 67-32 record at Penn State isn’t overly impressive, his tenure in State College has featured three 11 win seasons and a Big Ten title in 2016. Before that, He won nine games at Vanderbilt back-to-back years in 2012 and 2013. But he’s only 11-9 in his last 20 games, his recruiting has just been alright, and he, like Mullen, has a bit of an eccentric personality. Also, there are rumblings Franklin is about to receive an extension at PSU. And by “rumblings” I mean he may have literally accidentally announced it at a speaking engagement. I expect Florida to go in a different direction.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlTiS_0d46c8JJ00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the season, Campbell was considered one of the coaches most likely to take a better job. However, as Iowa State sits at 6-5 on the season, he’s likely lost a bit of his luster as a candidate. Still, Campbell’s name garners a lot of respect in coaching circles, and he’s won consistently at what is probably the toughest Big 12 job outside of Lawrence, Kansas. But, like Fickell, his entire coaching tenure has been within the midwest, and it’s fair to question whether he could succeed in SEC country.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SogO6_0d46c8JJ00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

If you’ve ever looked at Florida’s mesh option and thought, “This would be better if it were slower,” then do I have the coach for you. In all seriousness, Clawson’s success at one of the hardest jobs in the Power Five has been one of the most impressive coaching jobs in college football in recent years. His 2021 campaign, in which the Demon Deacons sit at 9-2, has been his best. He’s an innovative offensive mind, but would he have interest in leaving a job with almost non-existent expectations for a position as stressful as being the head coach at Florida?

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Djqsd_0d46c8JJ00
Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Let’s get weird. Yeah, I get it. Stoops has been out of the game since 2016, aside from a brief stint in charge of the XFL’s Dallas Renegades before the league folded in 2020. Could that foray back into coaching indicate that the 61-year-old still has something left in the tank? If Florida wants to make a home-run, proven hire, it may need to call Stoops just to gauge his interest.

He won a national title at Oklahoma way back in his second season in 2000, but he was very consistent after that and finished with a 190-48 record. A former defensive coordinator at Florida for the national title team in 1996, Stoops would have the chance to reunite with his longtime friend in Steve Spurrier.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TW3LL_0d46c8JJ00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

If the elder Stoops isn’t interested, why not look at his younger brother? Mark Stoops has already solidified himself as perhaps the best coach in Kentucky history, and he engineered the school’s first two wins against Florida since 1986. But Stoops would be similar to the Dan Mullen hire in the sense that you would be banking on the fact that he could land top talent at a more premier SEC job (his 2022 class currently ranks sixth in the SEC, which would be an above-average finish for the Wildcats during his time in Lexington). The question for Stoops is the same one that surrounds Clawson: Would he leave what is one of the most stable situations in college football for a job with the pressures of Florida?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCsf7_0d46c8JJ00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nationally, Quinn is best known for his stint as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, where he lost Super Bowl LI in the “28-3” game. But before that, he led the best defense in the NFL with the Seahawks in 2013 and 2014, winning a championship in his first season, and he got that job after a very successful stint as Florida’s defensive coordinator under Will Muschamp.

Things dropped off for Quinn in Atlanta after going to the Super Bowl in Year 2, and he was fired last season after an 0-5 start. He’s done a great job coaching the Cowboys defense this season and has turned it around completely. Quinn is likely waiting for another NFL head coaching job, but a return to Gainesville wouldn’t be entirely out of the question if the opportunity arose.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNGb1_0d46c8JJ00
Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

O’Brien is perhaps most remembered for the way his tenure as the head coach of the Houston Texans ended. He was appointed the team’s general manager in 2020, a move that was widely regarded as a failure after he was fired from both roles after an 0-4 start last season.

Still, it’s hard to call O’Brien’s time in Houston — where he won division titles in four of seven seasons — a failure. And before that, he engineered one of the most impressive coaching jobs in college football over the last decade turning around a Penn State program that had been ravaged by sanctions after the child sex scandal.

He’s done a good job with Alabama’s offense this year, but his inability to handle roster management duties raises questions about his efficacy at a job like Florida.

Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YSGHI_0d46c8JJ00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Jimbo Fisher made a big splash when he got Elko, the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, to follow him to College Station in 2018. Elko, 44, is considered one of the up-and-coming coaches in college football, and given the fact that he is leading his best defense, which ranks in the top 10, expect his name to come up quite a bit during the coaching carousel this offseason.

Elko is a good coach and could be a candidate for jobs like TCU, but given the importance of this hire for UF, it seems unlikely it chooses to go with a first-time head coach.

Gallery

The many faces of Florida's former head coach Dan Mullen

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Kentucky State
On3.com

Dan Mullen: 'Not the easiest game' for Florida to make staff changes

Florida’s game Saturday against FCS program Samford was the team’s first since head coach Dan Mullen made the decision to make midseason staff changes, which included the firing of Gators’ defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. Although the SEC program was facing a lower-level opponent and was a 36.5-point favorite, Florida wasn’t at its best and clearly struggled – especially on the defensive side of the ball.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Taggart
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Luke Fickell
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen shredded for postgame comment after Florida narrowly beat Samford

Dan Mullen missed his calling in politics. Mullen is determined to put a positive spin on things, no matter the situation. After Florida beat FCS Samford 70-52, Dan Mullen was all positive in his postgame on-field SEC Network+ interview. Mullen called it a great win. He hoped that giving up 52 points and over 500 yards to an FCS team with a losing record would help the Gators build some confidence moving forward.
FLORIDA STATE
hillcountrynews

Confident he can fix Florida football, will Dan Mullen get the chance?

Coach Dan Mullen is confident he can fix Florida football, but whether he gets the chance is undecided. Mullen made his case Monday, two days after the Gators’ …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Florida Gators#American Football#The Missouri Tigers#Pac 12
247Sports

Florida Gators football: Dan Mullen expresses pride over Samford win

Florida coach Dan Mullen was positive after the Gators' 70-52 win over Samford. His attitude irked national media members ,who determined he was glossing over the fact his team had major problems after narrowly escaping an FCS opponent. Florida (5-5) snapped a three-game skid despite giving up a school-record 42 first-half points and needing a record-setting performance from quarterback Emory Jones to turn back the Bulldogs. A video surfaced after the win of Mullen and players celebrating in the locker room, adding a bit of heat to the fire.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen updates Florida's QB situation ahead of Missouri game

Florida’s football season has been pretty much a mess, which has also been the case with the quarterback situation. Early in the season, fans were clamoring for more Anthony Richardson. But when the sophomore earned additional playing time, he struggled to produce. And in recent weeks, he has been sidelined...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Dan Mullen identifies how Florida measures progress during tough season

Dan Mullen can’t measure Florida’s progress by wins and losses — if he were to do that, the only conclusion would be that the Gators are taking enormous steps backwards. Mullen, now in his fourth season at the helm of the Gators, is having an abysmal season in terms of record. Florida is now just 5-5, and that came after a near-disastrous loss to the lowly FCS Samford Bulldogs. In his three years prior, Mullen led Florida to a 10-3 record in 2018, 11-2 record in 2019 and, in 2020, Florida’s 8-4 campaign during the abbreviated COVID-19 season was enough to punch a ticket to the SEC Championship game.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Florida Gators football reportedly in 'wait and see' mode with Dan Mullen

A few days after firing two longtime assistant coaches during a season of disappointment, Florida coach Dan Mullen is in the crosshairs of hot-seat talk following Saturdays' 70-52 win over FCS Samford, a victory that is reportedly not sitting well with decision-makers for the Gators. One Gators insider noted over the weekend that Florida is currently in "wait and see" mode with Mullen and no final decision has been made on his future.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dan Mullen: Florida players starting to take more accountability

It wasn’t the type of win that most teams would necessarily celebrate, but a win is a win – and that’s certainly been the case for Florida’s struggling football program this season. Although the Gators were playing an FCS school in Samford last Saturday and gave up 52 points, they still put up 70 points of their own and got the job done.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Dan Mullen no longer safe as Florida football coach, Paul Finebaum says

Florida coach Dan Mullen is facing an uncertain future with the Gators during a season of disappointment after Saturday's competitive 70-52 win over Samford only furthered the hot-seat narrative surrounding his tenure. Florida ended a three-game losing streak, but it came at a price as the Gators allowed more first-half points — 42 — than ever before and needed a record-setting effort from quarterback Emory Jones to thwart off the FCS program.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit: Florida is quitting on each other, Dan Mullen

Florida’s 2021 football season is one that many people want to soon forget about. In a year that’s included underachieving performances and plenty of off-the-field issues surrounding head coach Dan Mullen, the Gators haven’t been the program they’ve always been. On Saturday morning’s College GameDay show, Kirk Herbstreit had plenty...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy