How to follow Florida basketball vs. Cal Golden Bears on Monday
With turmoil surrounding the Florida football team, Gator Nation welcomes back its men’s basketball squad on Monday night as the Gators get set to play in the Fort Myers Tip-Off against the California Golden Bears.
The matchup is the first of two in the tournament. The second will come against either the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Seton Hall Pirates, depending on the first-day games’ outcomes.
Florida enters 3-0 while Cal has a 2-2 record. The betting odds favor the Gators going into the game; they are a double-digit favorite.
Here is a look at how to follow Monday evening’s action across the media starting at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Television: FS1
Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin
Analyst: Bill Raftery
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network
Play-by-Play: Mick Hubert
Analyst: Lee Humphrey
Game Track: FloridaGators.com, ESPN app
Game Notes: FloridaGators.com
Follow the Action: Follow Gators Wire (@GatorsWire) Twitter for more updates.
Prediction: Florida 80, Cal 68
