How to follow Florida basketball vs. Cal Golden Bears on Monday

With turmoil surrounding the Florida football team, Gator Nation welcomes back its men’s basketball squad on Monday night as the Gators get set to play in the Fort Myers Tip-Off against the California Golden Bears.

The matchup is the first of two in the tournament. The second will come against either the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Seton Hall Pirates, depending on the first-day games’ outcomes.

Florida enters 3-0 while Cal has a 2-2 record. The betting odds favor the Gators going into the game; they are a double-digit favorite.

Here is a look at how to follow Monday evening’s action across the media starting at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Television: FS1

Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin

Analyst: Bill Raftery

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Mick Hubert

Analyst: Lee Humphrey

Game Track: FloridaGators.com, ESPN app

Game Notes: FloridaGators.com

Prediction: Florida 80, Cal 68

