This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock pick Nvidia. Bitcoin (BTC) has had a dramatic month of November, hitting a new all-time high, but is currently down. As of November 5, BTC had been trading at just above $60,000. But on November 6 trended upward, hitting successive all-time highs on November 9 and 10. However, selling pressure made BTC drop from there, but it consolidated around $65,000. Although a bump brought it to $66,500 by November 15, it proceeded to tumble, falling below $60,000 for the first time this month on November 16. It is currently trading just below $59,000.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO