After a few lawsuits and over a year of sales on the PS5, Sony appears to be making moves to produce its own custom faceplates for the new console. The patent suggests both new plates to swap out and a type of cover goes over the current plate to act as a base. Spotted by OPAttack, the patent would cover the type of special faceplates that DBrand was attempting to sell when it dared Sony to sue it. Later it was discovered that it took Sony a while to sue these third-party companies because it had yet to register the design of the PS5 side plates, which it needed to do before coming after those companies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO