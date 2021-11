The PC version of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has been updated to include all of the previous Xbox Series X|S optimisations. If you were a little peeved that Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was given an Xbox Series X|S upgrade earlier this year and PC was left out, you can rejoice, because all of those additions are now available on PC. Ray-traced reflections and shadows, improved Level of Detail (LOD), upgraded particle and material effects, and support for Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR, have all been included in this update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO