This year, we are thrilled to offer both an in-person and virtual option for participating in our annual Hanging of the Greens, hosted by Tom & Linda Sandquist, class of 1985. This event will take place on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 6 p.m. If interested in participating in-person, please register and select in-person to join us at the Johnson Alumni Center for wassail, hors d’oeuvres, singing by the Vocal Collective, remarks by President Fulcomer, time to decorate the tree, and the opportunity to catch up with other alumni. Prefer to attend virtually? Please select our virtual option on our registration form so you can participate in all the above activities by Zoom. A link will be provided and so will the recipe to try your own wassail. We can’t wait to see you!

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO