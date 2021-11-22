ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama men's basketball maneuvers into top 10 in latest AP Poll

By Layne Gerbig
 6 days ago
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama men’s basketball is 4-0 on the season and off to a perfect start. With a big tournament looming near the Crimson Tide is in a perfect position to steal some more spots in the AP Poll.

Iona is around the corner, being played on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN/ESPN2.

In the latest AP Poll, released on Monday, the Crimson Tide was tied for the tenth spot in the poll.

If the Tide can win the ESPN Events Invitational and stay undefeated, you can only expect their ranking to rise.

Have a look at the Week 3 AP Poll below.

Rank Trend Team Conference Record Points

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B242k_0d46Vsv900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bsbnf_0d46Vsv900

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
