Alabama men's basketball maneuvers into top 10 in latest AP Poll

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama men’s basketball is 4-0 on the season and off to a perfect start. With a big tournament looming near the Crimson Tide is in a perfect position to steal some more spots in the AP Poll.

Iona is around the corner, being played on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN/ESPN2.

In the latest AP Poll, released on Monday, the Crimson Tide was tied for the tenth spot in the poll.

If the Tide can win the ESPN Events Invitational and stay undefeated, you can only expect their ranking to rise.

Have a look at the Week 3 AP Poll below.

Rank Trend Team Conference Record Points

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.