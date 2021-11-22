ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Conveyor belt molder Intralox invests $60M in Louisiana expansion

By Steve Toloken
plasticsnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlastic conveyor belt maker Intralox LLC is investing $60 million to expand its molding and assembly capacity at its Hammond, La., plant. The company said in a Nov. 18 statement that the expansion, which will be completed by the end of 2022, will expand its output by 50 percent, create 425...

www.plasticsnews.com

Comments / 0

an17.com

Intralox announces $60M Hammond expansion, creating 425 new jobs

HAMMOND---For the third time in four years, Intralox is expanding operations at its Hammond, Louisiana, location. This time, the company is more than doubling its footprint with a $60 million expansion that will create 425 direct jobs as Intralox expands its molding and assembly operations. The expansion supports Intralox’s strong...
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards, Intralox Announce $60 Million Investment in Major Expansion of Hammond Facility

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards and Intralox President Edel Blanks announced the company is investing $60 million to expand its Hammond manufacturing facility. The investment will more than double the facility’s current footprint, adding 300,000 square feet to the 130,000 square-foot building. With the expansion, the company will create 425 direct new jobs, increasing average annual payroll by $10 million. Intralox is retaining 187 employees already on site, and Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 582 indirect jobs, for a total of more than 1,000 new jobs in Louisiana’s Southeast Region over the next eight years.
HAMMOND, LA
listenupyall.com

Hammond conveyor belt facility expansion bringing 425 jobs

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — A manufacturer of conveyor belts is expanding in a project that will create 425 new jobs in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office announced Thursday. Intralox is investing $60 million to expand its Hammond facility, Edwards and Intralox President Edel Blanks said in a news release.
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

Laitram Intralox hiring hundreds at Northshore plant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards went to the North Shore today to announce a major new economic development project which is expected to produce around 1000 direct and indirect jobs. It’s an expansion of an innovative conveyor belt company called Intralox based in Harahan. For more than...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
