After a lengthy discussion at its most recent school board meeting, East Butler Public Schools decided to stay the course on its COVID-19 procedures. The district was forced to call off school the last two days of the first week in November. The district's policy is to close the school for sanitizing if 11% or more of the student body -- a portion equal to 31 students -- is out of school due to illness. On the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 3, the district hit that 11% threshold.

COLUMBUS, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO