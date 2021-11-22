The Main Causes Of Autoimmune Disease And How To Reverse It

Besides being a metabolic center to maintain homeostasis, the liver is also a lymphatic organ exhibiting immune tolerance. Nevertheless, the liver can be a target of autoimmune diseases, which may occur as primary liver disease, a primary rheumatic disease with hepatic manifestations, or liver damage induced by antirheumatic medications. Significant epidemiologic, genetic, and immunologic overlap exists between immune-mediated rheumatic diseases and autoimmune liver diseases;1 however, this relationship is complex and not well understood. Increasing evidence suggests the critical role of the liver in modulating the immune response in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases.2.
Comments / 0