The Main Causes Of Autoimmune Disease And How To Reverse It

drhyman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the...

drhyman.com

Medical News Today

Vitamin D and omega-3 supplements found to reduce autoimmune disease risk

Previous research has noted correlations between vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and autoimmune disease. According to the authors of a new study, there has been no large scale, randomized controlled trial to investigate the possible connections. The new, long-term clinical study has now found that vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids,...
HEALTH
WISH-TV

COVID-19 may trigger chronic disease even after infection clears

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chronic heart, kidney and brain damage are all symptoms of long-haul COVID. According to scientists at the Mayo Clinic, the virus can have a lasting impact on these organs. Now, researchers are uncovering a link between viral infection and another chronic condition: diabetes. Researchers hypothesize the pancreas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Autoimmune Diseases#Brain Health#Global Health#Rheumatoid Arthritis#The Functional Medicine#The Dhru Purohit Podcast#Insidetracker#Q A
psychologytoday.com

What Is Kidney Disease and How Is It Typically Treated?

Some 90 percent of the 37 million Americans with chronic kidney disease are not aware that they have it. Certain conditions can increase your risk, including diabetes, high blood pressure or hypertension, and heart disease. If you have been diagnosed with this disease, it's crucial to follow your doctor’s instructions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Gillian May

Signs of End-Stage Alcoholic Liver Disease

End-stage alcoholic liver disease, or otherwise known as decompensating cirrhosis, is when the liver has tipped its balance and can no longer function properly. For some people, this can cause very rapid death. But for others, it can be a chronic condition that impedes the quality of life considerably.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medical News Today

COVID-19 vaccines: Safety with rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the joints. People with RA may be at higher risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms, and getting a COVID-19 vaccination is important protection. People may need to adjust their RA medication regime in relation to their vaccination schedule. This can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Reversing Development of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Using Unique Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Protocol

Reversal of the biological hallmarks responsible for development of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia using unique hyperbaric oxygen therapy protocol. A team of investigators from Tel Aviv University has succeeded in restoring brain trauma by hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). This is the first time in the scientific world that non-drug therapy has been proven effective in preventing the core biological processes responsible for the development of Alzheimer’s disease. Using a specific protocol of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), cerebral blood flow (CBF) improved/increased in elderly patients by 16-23%, alleviating vascular dysfunction and amyloid burden.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Mutant mice breakthrough finds probable cause of Alzheimer's disease

A team of WA researchers may have discovered a cheap, revolutionary treatment for Alzheimer's disease—and the key is a body part you may not expect. Dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians and the leading cause of death for women, according to Dementia Australia. Of around 472,000...
SCIENCE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

A Deep Dive Into the Liver Manifestations in Rheumatic Diseases

Besides being a metabolic center to maintain homeostasis, the liver is also a lymphatic organ exhibiting immune tolerance. Nevertheless, the liver can be a target of autoimmune diseases, which may occur as primary liver disease, a primary rheumatic disease with hepatic manifestations, or liver damage induced by antirheumatic medications. Significant epidemiologic, genetic, and immunologic overlap exists between immune-mediated rheumatic diseases and autoimmune liver diseases;1 however, this relationship is complex and not well understood. Increasing evidence suggests the critical role of the liver in modulating the immune response in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases.2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health.com

What Is Chronic Kidney Disease? Doctors Explain the Causes and How It's Treated

Right now, 37 million Americans are living with chronic kidney disease (CKD), says the National Kidney Foundation (NKF). When you have this medical condition, it means your kidneys—the bean-shaped organs located on either side of your spine—are damaged and can't filter your blood the way they should. While it can be devastating to get this diagnosis, most people with the disease are still able to live healthy and productive lives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

Covid-19 Might Trigger Autoimmune Disease After Recovery

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been around for almost two years, and it has been the cause of death for more than 5 million people. Although these are the official numbers of deaths, the reality is worse, as many countries do not have the technology to run enough daily tests. Some experts believe the numbers could be twice or even three times more than the official statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Research Identifies Potentially Predictive Factors of Rheumatoid Arthritis Disease Course

Biological markers collected early in the disease course of rheumatoid arthritis could help improve patient management, researchers said. A cohort study published in Therapeutic Advances in Musculoskeletal Disease found that lower levels of disease activity, functional disability, and alcohol consumption at baseline were linked with remission after 6 months among patients with seropositive rheumatoid arthritis (RA) taking conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

New link between diet, intestinal stem cells and disease discovered

Helmholtz Zentrum München - German Research Center for Environmental Health. The intestine is essential for maintaining our energy balance and is a master at reacting quickly to changes in nutrition and nutrient balance. It manages to do this with the help of intestinal cells that among other things are specialized in the absorption of food components or the secretion of hormones. In adult humans, the intestinal cells regenerate every five to seven days. The ability to constantly renew and develop all types of intestinal cells from intestinal stem cells is crucial for the natural adaptability of the digestive system. However, a long-term diet high in sugar and fat disrupts this adaptation and can contribute to the development of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and gastrointestinal cancer.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Team Reverses the Clinical Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease in Mice

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 50 million people worldwide have dementia and that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) may contribute to 60–70% of cases. Despite garnering increasing attention from the scientific community, an incomplete understanding of the underlying molecular basis of Alzheimer’s disease has meant that it’s been difficult to translate basic research into novel treatments. Now, in a study published in Genome Medicine,
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Enzymatic Pathway Potential Treatment Target for Blood Clots in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease

Investigators have identified a novel signaling pathway and enzyme that may further the understanding of blood clot formation in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. The investigators said this pathway may ultimately be targetable for therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

