Devils score 4 times in third period to beat Lightning 5-3

 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Mackenzie Blackwood stopped a penalty shot in the third period for one of his 31 saves, Yegor Sharangovich scored his second goal of the game in New Jersey's four-goal third period, and the Devils beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Saturday.

New Jersey also got goals from Dawson Mercer, Jimmy Vesey and Tomas Tatar.

''We didn't like where we were at after two periods, and we came out with a lot more fire,'' Vesey said.

Jan Rutta, Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who had a nine-game point streak end. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves.

''The (other) team outworked us.'' Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. ''It's simple. It's the National Hockey League, when you get outworked, you're playing with fire. A sense of arrogance. When we got up 3-1, this is going to be easy. We got what we deserved.''

Sharangovich, who also had an assist, got the Devils' third straight goal to start the third from the low left circle to put New Jersey up 4-3 at 9:34. Tatar had an empty-net goal.

Rutta opened the scoring 5:49 into the game, but Sharangovich tied it with six minutes left in the first when the center stopped a 16-game goal drought. Then Maroon put the Lightning up 2-1 during Tampa Bay's third power play with 1:45 left in the first.

Tampa Bay took a 3-1 lead at 6:17 of the second when Hedman skated in alone from the blue line and scored from the left circle off a pass from Boris Katchouk.

Mercer got the Devils within 3-2 with a nifty goal 1:12 into the third by starting to skate around the net but reached back with his stick and stuffed the puck past Vasilevskiy.

Shortly after Blackwood made a glove save on Alex Killorn during a two-man breakaway, Vesey made it 3-3 on a breakaway at 5:39.

''Just trying to follow the puck,'' Blackwood said. ''I don't think a lot of people expect you to make saves in that situation, so you really have nothing to lose.''

Maroon agreed with Cooper that his team got what it deserved.

''We just didn't come out and play the way we're capable of playing,'' Maroon said. ''Obviously, the goalie made huge saves there, they kind of capitalized on it.''

POWER-LESS PLAY

The Devils are an NHL-worst 1 for 22 on road power plays after failing to score on three chances. New Jersey allowed a breakaway and 3-on-1 during a second-period power play.

ONGOING DROUGHT

Lightning RW Corey Perry, who had a first-period shot from the low left circle stopped, has not scored a goal in his last 36 games. He has one assist in 16 games this season and was given a minor penalty in the second for an illegal check to the head on Devils C Nico Hischier, who briefly went into the concussion protocol before returning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Lightning; Cooper is hopeful that Brayden Point will not miss anytime after crashing hard into the end boards after being tripped midway through third period. It set up a penalty shot with the Lightning down 4-3. but he hit the crossbar. The center appeared to favor his left arm-shoulder area.

Devils: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Lightning: Complete back-to-back home games with a contest Sunday against Minnesota.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL

Yamamoto scores with 28 seconds left in third period, Oilers defeat Blues

Leon Draisaitl feeds Kailer Yamamoto inside the slot, where he one-times it into the net to put the Oilers ahead with 28 seconds left. Yamamoto scored from the slot off a pass from Leon Draisaitl over the glove of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. "It's huge," Yamamoto said. "Any time you...
NHL
NHL

Bruins score four in third period, rally past Canadiens

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins scored four goals in the third period to rally for a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Sunday. Charlie Coyle had two goals in the third, including the go-ahead goal, and Charlie McAvoy scored twice for the Bruins (8-5-0). Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves.
NHL
