AppleCare Senior Director Randy Teele Joins GameStop

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Teele, Senior Director of AppleCare Service Operations, has recently joined GameStop, a report says on Monday....

