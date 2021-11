Whenever the weather starts to turn chilly in the fall, my grandmother calls me with a reminder to eat more pears. For her, the fact that pears are in season during autumn — at the height of their crisp, juicy sweetness — is only one reason to include them in our meals this time of year. Many Chinese people follow the philosophy that foods can have a medicinal effect on our bodies’ constitutions. In traditional Chinese medicine, pears are believed to moisten the lungs and soothe dry throats, protecting us from colds and coughs — ailments to which we may become more susceptible when temperatures drop. Enjoying more of the fruit during fall, my grandmother says, can be considered a preventive health measure, akin to taking vitamin supplements or wellness shots.

