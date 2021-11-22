ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy allows COVID-19 vaccine booster 5 months after completing the first cycle -minister

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Monday said it will be possible for the Italians...

101 WIXX

EU executive wants travel suspension from countries with new COVID variant

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission proposed on Friday that EU countries suspend travel links with countries in which the new variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.529, has been found. The Commission recommendation is not binding as decisions on travel restrictions are taken individually by the 27 governments of the...
TRAVEL
101 WIXX

Wary Portuguese welcome return of restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

LISBON (Reuters) – Many Portuguese are welcoming the return of some COVID-19 restrictions announced by the government on Thursday night amid a surge in infections and the threat of a new highly contagious variant, and some are calling for even tougher measures. Portugal’s population has largely been more accepting of...
WORLD
101 WIXX

WHO cautions against imposing travel restrictions due to new variant

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19, saying they should take a “risk-based and scientific approach”. “At this point, implementing travel measures is being cautioned against,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Paris archbishop offers to resign over relationship with woman – source

PARIS (Reuters) – Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit has sent a letter to the pope offering to resign following media reports about a relationsip with a woman, a source close to the archdiocese said on Friday. “The archbishop has put his fate in the hands of the pope and has offered...
RELIGION
AFP

After rocky few years, Italy, France cement ties with new treaty

France and Italy sought to move past recent tensions and signed a new treaty on Friday to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi put pen to paper in a ceremony full of pomp at Rome's Quirinale palace of President Sergio Mattarella. An aerial acrobatics display by both countries' air forces followed, trailing the colours of the Italian and French flags across a clear autumn sky over the capital. Later, Macron held a private audience with Pope Francis, against the backdrop of a child abuse scandal engulfing the Catholic Church in France.
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Philippines cuts target for ambitious three-day vaccination sprint

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines has slashed its inoculation target for an ambitious three-day national vaccination push due to a shortage of supplies and other logistical challenges, authorities said on Saturday. The Southeast Asian nation is facing the region’s second-highest COVID-19 infections and deaths, and officials tagged vaccination as key...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Suspected Omicron case found in Germany – regional minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – A minister in the German state of Hesse said on Saturday that the recently discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus had very probably arrived in Germany. “Last night several Omicron-typical mutations were found in a traveller returning from South Africa,” tweeted Kai Klose, social affairs minister in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

