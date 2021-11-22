ENABLE-TAAT facilitating youth access to credit through partnerships

ICON Leisure, in partnership with ICON Experiences, announced strategic relationships with four top brands in the leisure industry. Offering unique operational design consulting and turn-key management services, ICON Leisure, together with design and engineering experts Kimley-Horn, aquatic risk management innovator Ellis & Associates (E&A), aquatic facility management expert Jeff Ellis Management (JEM) and WhiteWater’s Vantage aquatic venue management technology, provides a beginning-to-end expert resource for aquatic venue and resort destination developers. ICON Leisure is headed by Brian Stovall, a 25-year veteran of operational concept design, new construction management, day-to-day management and real estate. ICON Leisure consulting services will focus on leveraging Stovall’s experience in the burgeoning lagoon and surf park arena while ICON Experiences will maintain their focus on attractions and experiences.
