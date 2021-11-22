ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ENABLE-TAAT facilitating youth access to credit through partnerships

cgiar.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBudding youth-led enterprises often find it challenging to raise capital. In many cases, such enterprises begin with personal savings or financial support from...

www.cgiar.org

cgiar.org

Strategic Partnerships Officer

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, known by its Spanish acronym, CIMMYT®, is a not-for-profit agricultural research for development organization with partners in over 100 countries. Please refer to our website for more information: www.cimmyt.org. We are seeking a dynamic, self-motivated and service-oriented professional for the position of Strategic...
cgiar.org

AfricaRice - Innovation Specialist - Agricultural Innovation Systems (AIS)

Innovation Specialist – Agricultural Innovation Systems (AIS) AfricaRice is seeking a highly motivated Consultant Innovation Specialist – AIS with competence and skills in innovation systems in agriculture value chains to be based at Suakoko, Liberia About AfricaRice. AfricaRice is a leading Pan – African rice research organization committed to improving...
theneworleans100.com

Bettering our community through client partnerships

I founded Gambel Communications in 2009 with the express intent of working with clients, especially nonprofits, who were making a difference in our community. Early on, we recognized that the betterment of our city really relies on nonprofits, businesses and government agencies working together, one supporting the other while respecting each other’s role. To that end, we live our passion of putting people and ideas together – making great connections to foster a thriving community.
inparkmagazine.com

ICON Leisure, through web of partnerships, to offer consulting for aquatic attractions

ICON Leisure, in partnership with ICON Experiences, announced strategic relationships with four top brands in the leisure industry. Offering unique operational design consulting and turn-key management services, ICON Leisure, together with design and engineering experts Kimley-Horn, aquatic risk management innovator Ellis & Associates (E&A), aquatic facility management expert Jeff Ellis Management (JEM) and WhiteWater’s Vantage aquatic venue management technology, provides a beginning-to-end expert resource for aquatic venue and resort destination developers. ICON Leisure is headed by Brian Stovall, a 25-year veteran of operational concept design, new construction management, day-to-day management and real estate. ICON Leisure consulting services will focus on leveraging Stovall’s experience in the burgeoning lagoon and surf park arena while ICON Experiences will maintain their focus on attractions and experiences.
biometricupdate.com

Beyond Identity, BIO-key channel partnerships to boost enterprise access control

Passwordless digital identity management company Beyond Identity has announced a strategic partnership with cloud-based delivery consultant Atlas Identity to deliver BI solutions for passwordless IT environments in the UK. The partnership comes in response to recent figures revealing that password compromise is the number one cause of ransomware attacks and...
aithority.com

Adverty Partners With Smart to Further Facilitate Access to Its Seamless In-Game Inventory

Adverty announces a partnership with Smart as it seeks to widen access to its market-leading programmatic in-game inventory for advertisers globally. Adverty AB (publ), the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game developers, is expanding its footprint with a global partnership with Smart; a leading independent ad tech platform. The goal of this integration is to provide advertisers with easy access to a large pool of thematic advertising inventory, enabling them to increase their reach and campaign performance while respecting the user experience.
investing.com

CreDA Introduces Decentralize Credit Scoring to Boost Greater Access to Capital

CreDA (Credit DeFi Alliance), launches the world’s first decentralized credit service to improve the savings and loans system in crypto. The platform will use artificial intelligence (AI) systems to provide credit ratings using on-chain and traditional financial data. Decentralized credit service startup, CreDA, officially announced the launch of its credit...
Business Insider

Adobe enables faster payments with Mastercard and Bolt partnerships

Adobe speeds up payments with Mastercard and Bolt tie-ups. Faster payments can attract businesses to Adobe as an ecommerce technology provider. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about becoming a client. The news: Adobe announced new partnerships that should...
Africa
cgiar.org

Open access: Promoting right and accessible knowledge

IITA joined the international community to celebrate Open Access Week from 25 to 29 October, as the Institute keeps promoting the global mission of openness. The theme of the week-long event was “It matters how we open knowledge: Building structural equity.”. The Data Management Unit (DMU) embarked on an awareness...
mibluesperspectives.com

Blue Cross Pharmacy Managing Costs Through New Partnerships

At Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network, we work every day to keep prescription medication affordable for you and your family. That’s why Blue Cross is making improvements to our prescription drug plans beginning Jan. 1, 2022, for commercial group and individual members, to expand access and improve prescription drug prices – giving members like you more value and cost savings. The change will take place on Jan. 1, 2023, for our Medicare group and individual members.
TheConversationCanada

How global business could be the unexpected COP26 solution to climate change

Despite environmentalists accusing COP26 of “greenwashing,” broad disappointment with the final conference statement as too little too late and an ambivalent Global South, there is still hope for climate change solutions from an unlikely place — global business. The goal of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), launched in April 2021, is to bring together the financial sector to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. In a US$130 trillion commitment announced during COP26, business leaders — including Mark Carney, the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Climate Change and former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of...
Fortune

High vaccine rates could limit the economic fallout of Omicron across Asia—but there’s one big caveat

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. The emergence of the new COVID-19 variant, called Omicron, could jeopardize the world’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, as economies reinstate travel restrictions to combat Omicron’s spread. But, in a report Sunday, Morgan Stanley said economic fallout would likely be limited in Asia, largely due to high vaccination rates.
goodmorningpost.com

Pfizer and BioNTech are sceptical about the efficiency of Covid vaccinations against the ‘Omicron’ strain.

BioNTech, a German pharmaceutical company, and Pfizer, a US-based pharmaceutical business, warned on Saturday that they are unsure if their coronavirus vaccinations can help treat the new COVID-19 strain ‘Omicron.’. In “roughly 100 days,” the pharmaceutical companies said they will produce a new vaccine against the covid strain discovered in...
eturbonews.com

Iberia Advance Passenger Information Through New Partnership

Travel industry distributors can connect from today to Iberia through the Kyte API and access its air fares and ancillary services. Iberia and Kyte – the aviation sector technology company that offers a white label API to airlines as a SaaS – have today announced the signing of an agreement.
KOMO News

Credit score apps provide access but are they worth it?

Credit scores are used for everything from getting a mortgage to getting a job, and so it only makes sense to know what your personal credit score is. Online apps like Credit Karma, Experian Credit Report and others promise to provide users with instant access to their credit scores along with other features that include credit score monitoring.
bizjournals

Intel: Enabling social equity through supply chain diversity

Sponsored Content by Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council. How do you define the business value for supplier diversity?. For us, diverse owned suppliers have proven to bring innovative solutions that benefit our customers and stakeholders. At a fundamental level, this program expands our company’s competitive pool of potential suppliers. We have identified many fantastic suppliers since we launched our program in 2015, many in commodities where we were told that no diverse suppliers existed or that did not have the capacity to handle a company the size of Intel.
cgiar.org

The intelligent approach to make genetic innovations count for sustainable development

While for many of us, climate change remains largely an abstract notion, farmers are seeing the evidence firsthand in their fields and on their harvests. Extreme weather patterns, extended droughts, and a rise in crop pest and disease outbreaks are just some of the changes that are placing the food security and livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers under threat, especially in low- and middle- income countries, which are predicted to be hardest hit.
cgiar.org

Advancing multi-criteria analysis of sustainable intensification

Sustainable intensification (SI) is widely regarded as a key concept to increase yields while reducing the impact on the environment especially in the context of smallholder farming. SI revolves around identifying the major factors limiting agricultural production and addressing these without adverse effects on the environment, while supporting livelihoods of farmers and rural populations. The meaning and usefulness of the SI concepts are still debated strongly. However, recent efforts to develop frameworks of indicators to measure the progress towards SI can help to make it applicable for decision-making.
techxplore.com

Revolutionizing data access through new software tool: Tiled

Every time scientists study a new material for future batteries or investigate diseases to develop new drugs, they must wade through an ocean of data. Today, a whole ecosystem of scientific tools creates a wild variety of data to be explored. This exploration will now get a lot easier thanks to scientists at the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II), located at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory. Their freshly rolled-out software tool—called Tiled—allows researchers to see, slice, and study their data more conveniently than ever before. This new data access tool makes finding and analyzing the right piece of data a walk in the park compared to previous methods, paving the way for the next scientific breakthrough.
