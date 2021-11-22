ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Milking the opportunities left behind

cgiar.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouth migration from rural to urban areas is often attributed to a lack of employment in the rural areas. Statistically, more youth crowd up the cities searching for...

www.cgiar.org

Comments / 0

Related
cgiar.org

Sustainable intensification practices for smallholder farmers in Zambia: a farmer’s manual

This manual is written as a guide for use by farmers intending to sustainably intensify their smallholder cropping systems involving food and cash crops such as cassava, maize, sorghum and millet as well as common beans, cowpea, groundnut, pigeon pea, soybean and agro-forestry species, amongst others. The manual intends to enable farmers to increase their productivity while achieving food security and nutrition. It provides general guidelines for farmers based on the experiences of various sustainable intensification projects in Southern Africa and more specifically, to the Sustainable intensification of Smallholder Farming Systems (SIFAZ) Project in Zambia. This manual is particularly applicable to smallholder farms that share the same agro-ecological conditions as the mid-altitude mixed-maize production areas found in Southern Africa.
AGRICULTURE
bitcoin.com

Tanzanian Central Bank Preparing for CBDC to Ensure Country Is Not Left Behind

Florens Luoga, the governor of the Bank of Tanzania, said the apex bank has kickstarted preparations for a central bank digital currency. He said the bank was doing this to ensure Tanzania is not left behind as other countries adopt digital currencies. Keeping Abreast With Developments on the Continent. The...
WORLD
cgiar.org

AfricaRice - Innovation Specialist - Agricultural Innovation Systems (AIS)

Innovation Specialist – Agricultural Innovation Systems (AIS) AfricaRice is seeking a highly motivated Consultant Innovation Specialist – AIS with competence and skills in innovation systems in agriculture value chains to be based at Suakoko, Liberia About AfricaRice. AfricaRice is a leading Pan – African rice research organization committed to improving...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Milking#Taat
cgiar.org

Diving into Nigeria’s fish future

For Nigeria’s rapidly growing population, the aquaculture sector offers new opportunities for sustainable livelihoods and nutritious diets. As aquatic food consumption continues to rise, the Nigerian aquaculture industry—the second largest in Africa—looks to innovate to keep up with surging demand and nourish a nation. .
INDUSTRY
cgiar.org

Unpacking the effects of a complex intervention on women’s poultry production: Evidence from Burkina Faso

Integrated interventions aimed at improving both livelihoods and nutrition outcomes are an increasingly important element of policy initiatives for rural development. Such interventions seek to both increase households’ engagement in value chains producing more nutritious foods, and increase consumption of those foods, often using a range of program elements. Rigorous evaluation methods such as randomized controlled trials (RCTs) can provide valuable evidence about the effectiveness of the whole intervention. However, these methods do not typically provide insights into the individual components of a program, and do not assist us in identifying the elements that are crucial in achieving any program effects.
INDUSTRY
cgiar.org

ENABLE-TAAT facilitating youth access to credit through partnerships

Budding youth-led enterprises often find it challenging to raise capital. In many cases, such enterprises begin with personal savings or financial support from families and acquaintances, which may not sufficiently cater to the business plan. In other cases, the youth may form a cluster and combine their financial strengths to build the enterprise.
ECONOMY
cgiar.org

C. Woermann Nigeria and IITA-BIP collaborate to launch a showroom of yield-improving agricultural tools

On 22 October, C. Woermann Nigeria and STIHL Company in Germany partnered with IITA’s Business Incubation Platform (BIP) and Agribusiness Mechanization Unit to launch a showroom of their agricultural tools at IITA. The event showcased agricultural tools such as the mist blower, earth auger, tiller, pole pruner, chainsaw, etc., to improve agricultural management practices and productivity of the smallholder farmers. Training Manager Bolanle Olorode moderated the session.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
cgiar.org

Seropositivity rates of zoonotic pathogens in small ruminants and associated public health risks at informal urban markets in Zambia

Informal livestock markets are an important source of animal-derived proteins for growing urban populations in countries such as Zambia. In parallel, they can also constitute pathways of zoonotic pathogen transmission to humans. This risk is aggravated by limited disease monitoring and poor control systems with regards to biosecurity and public health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest State in America

The United States is the fourth largest country in the world, based on square mileage of 3,618,783. That puts it behind Russia, Canada, and China. The 50 states that make up the country vary considerably in size. Alaska takes up 17% of the area of the United States. Thirteen states each cover less than 1% […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Omicron: Japan closes borders to all foreign visitors in response to new Covid variant

Japan will close its borders to all foreigners, including business travellers and foreign students, from Tuesday in response to the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, prime minister Fumio Kishida has said.The announcement sees Japan become the second country after Israel to close its borders amid fears that Omicron may be more transmissible than previous variants of the coronavirus.“We are taking measures with a strong sense of urgency,” Mr Kishida said, adding that his government was tightening border controls due to the “rapid spread” of Omicron around the world.Mr Kishida said Japan will go ahead with providing booster jabs...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy