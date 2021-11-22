Milking the opportunities left behind

This manual is written as a guide for use by farmers intending to sustainably intensify their smallholder cropping systems involving food and cash crops such as cassava, maize, sorghum and millet as well as common beans, cowpea, groundnut, pigeon pea, soybean and agro-forestry species, amongst others. The manual intends to enable farmers to increase their productivity while achieving food security and nutrition. It provides general guidelines for farmers based on the experiences of various sustainable intensification projects in Southern Africa and more specifically, to the Sustainable intensification of Smallholder Farming Systems (SIFAZ) Project in Zambia. This manual is particularly applicable to smallholder farms that share the same agro-ecological conditions as the mid-altitude mixed-maize production areas found in Southern Africa.
