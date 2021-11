Top-ranked Rabun County traveled 325 miles for a quarterfinals showdown with Thomasville for the second time in three years, and the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs will again be moving on following a stunning 49-24 victory over the Wildcats. Thomasville pulled away after a back-and-forth quarter and a half with a potent offensive attack and a stifling defense led by senior linebacker Ty Anderson that sacked Rabun County’s star quarterback Gunner Stockton four times in the second half and kept the UGA commit from surpassing Trevor Lawrence’s record 13,902 career passing yards in the senior’s final game.

THOMASVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO