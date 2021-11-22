Lichtsinn RV promotes two

AUBURN — YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston has promoted two staff to executive leadership. Nicole Oberlander has been named executive director of fitness, health and wellness. In this role, she will oversee the Y’s current fitness locations, as well as facilitate the merger of the Y’s newest center in Lewiston. In addition, Oberlander will supervise indoor and outdoor group exercise planning, personal and small group training, and veterans and corporate wellness programs. She will also lead the roll-out of the Y’s newest wellness offering, the Center for Disease Control’s diabetes prevention program.
