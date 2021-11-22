Lichtsinn RV promotes two

Despite a pandemic, Forest City local Allyson Wilson, with the help of her husband, Brett Wilson, fought to fulfill her dream of opening up a gym. The couple opened the 24-hour gym located in Forest City in July of 2020, but the pandemic was not the only obstacle in their way. They struggled to find an adequate building to build their business until they came across some old storage garages at 1006 Pleasant Street off Highway 69, near the A&W.

FOREST CITY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO