Holiday Shopping Season Hit by Pandemic, Supply Chain Woes, Inflation

By Maxim Moskalkov
 5 days ago

This holiday season promises to be an extraordinary...

WREG

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds. Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, […]
CNN

Going to the store may be your smartest bet to navigate the supply chain crisis this holiday

New York (CNN Business) — The supply chain crisis means last-minute gift buyers may have little choice but to go shopping the old-fashioned way this holiday season. High demand, combined with supply chain delays, materials' shortages and troubles hiring workers, are shrinking the availability of items both online and at stores. As customers get closer to the last minute, physical stores will become a more appealing option for shoppers than waiting around for delivery, analysts expect.
moneytalksnews.com

7 Ways to Beat Supply Chain Woes and Avoid a Shopping Nightmare This Year

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. A third of consumers say they’re worried they won’t get everything on their wish lists on time this season — and expect to pay more when they do — according to a recent survey by Oracle, a cloud-based services company.
New York Post

Retail sales rise as supply chain holdups spur earlier holiday shopping

Consumer spending accelerated in October as shoppers kicked off the holiday shopping season earlier than usual due to the supply chain bottlenecks. Retail sales, a measure of spending at restaurants, stores and online, rose 1.7% last month, according to the Commerce Department. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a 1.4% increase. The reading was 16.3% above year-ago levels.
CBS LA

Shoppers Looking To Get A Jump On Holiday Sales May Find Shortages

COMMERCE (CBSLA) –  Holiday shopping is now underway, but many are finding that the best deals depend on when you shop. Shoppers at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif. Nov. 25, 2021. (CBSLA) Stores at the Citadel Outlets open at 8 p.m. for their early-access “Black Friday” shopping hours, but whether consumers are shopping in-person at stores or online, the more specific the gifts, the harder they might be to find. This year, Americans are expect to spend more than ever, though inflation has raised the prices of products across the board. Eric Matisoff of Adobe Analytics said online shoppers might be able to...
mprnews.org

How supply chain drama affects holiday shopping, grocery prices and more

The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chain. Manufacturing, transportation and logistics have been affected by delays, labor shortages and rising prices. And that could impact everything from the price you’re paying for groceries to whether you can get a turkey for Thanksgiving. At 9 a.m. on Monday, MPR News...
Baton Rouge Business Report

’Revenge shopping’ may offset some supply chain woes for retailers

Ongoing supply chain issues may disrupt retailers’ holiday sales plans, LSU marketing professor Dan Rice says. For many businesses, a successful Christmas shopping season is the difference between turning a profit or not for the year. “This year, with generally strong spending, shoppers are eager to get back out and...
Washington Times

Supply chain disruption, pandemic hit Americans at Thanksgiving table

Thanksgiving food choices are more expensive and harder to come by this holiday due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the supply chain disruption. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey shows that turkey costs 24% more this year than in 2020. That means a 16-pound turkey costs $23.99, about $1.50 per pound.
WLBT

Shipping woes and supply chain issues impact Black Friday shopping

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This is the first Black Friday for owners of Panoply in Clinton. The supply chain issues and shipping woes factored into their strategy of staying stocked on the hot items. “Hair claws are popular and we got those from one vendor and we needed more,” explained...
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Shoppers Wary as Retailers Ready Return of Black Friday

PLEASANTON (KPIX) — Bay Area shoppers spent Thanksgiving at home as major retailers did not open their stores on the holiday and opinions were mixed about whether they would return to malls on Black Friday, given COVID concerns and recent smash-and-grab thefts. “I’m going to wake up at 4 a.m., go shopping. Anything that’s open I’m just going to go shopping,” said Christy Brown. “I’ve never gone Black Friday shopping so I think it would be really fun to try it out.” Brown was at Key Mercer Sports Park along with others looking to enjoy the outdoors before their Thanksgiving meal. Others...
