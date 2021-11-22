ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 2,050 New Cases, 8 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 2,050 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths over 72 hours.

Of the new cases, 1,520 are confirmed cases and 530 are probable.

Seven new deaths come from an import of state data and range from Oct. 29 to Nov. 17. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and six were 65 or older.

There have been 9,243 total hospitalizations and 145,422 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,430.

