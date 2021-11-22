ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD Officer, 2 Others Hospitalized After Possible Fentanyl Exposure In Porter Ranch

 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least three people, including an LAPD officer and a parole officer, were rushed to a hospital Monday after possibly being exposed to fentanyl in Porter Ranch.

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters were called out to the 20400 block of Sorrento Lane just after 9 a.m. on the report of a possible overdose.

According to LAFD officials, a parole officer was conducting a check on a resident at the Sonoma at Porter Ranch apartment community. The parole officer reported feeling light-headed and saw a substance on a table inside the apartment, then called for backup.  An LAPD officer who responded to the scene also reported feeling light-headed.

The two officers, and one more person, was taken to a hospital, and are in stable condition.

Authorities say the original overdose call was reclassified as an unknown substance, and hazmat crews were called to the scene. The substance is now being tested to determine what it is, and authorities say it’s not immediately clear if it actually is fentanyl.

