WILLOW drops “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” remix featuring Kid Cudi

It was fairly evident, once the White Stripes became a secret that neither the Detroit nor the general American underground could contain any longer, that there was something unique and special about them. Leader Jack White, manhandling a red plastic Airline guitar from the ’60s, seemed especially touched by genius. Atop “sister” (in actuality, his former wife) Meg’s simple, pounding drums, he unleashed a torrent of fuzz and well-crafted original songs such as “Fell In Love With A Girl” and “Seven Nation Army” that restored the glory of ’60s garage punk to the Billboard Hot 100. Those top-selling records, which he produced, also reestablished the connections between Led Zeppelin’s stadium-shaking rock and the blues. They made the one-time upholsterer from Detroit and his former bride famous and very, very rich.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO