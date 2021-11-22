ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WILLOW drops “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” remix featuring Kid Cudi

By Taylor Linzinmeir
Alternative Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLOW and Kid Cudi have collaborated to reimagine her hit single “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” from her fifth album, lately I feel EVERYTHING. Travis Barker is also featured on drums for the track. “I am so grateful for...

