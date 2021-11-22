Kirby Smart Press Conference Prior to Georgia Tech

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday afternoon following a 56 to 7 victory over Charleston Southern on Senior Day.

As the Bulldogs begin to prepare for their final regular-season game of the 2021 schedule against in-state rival, Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs are (11-0) and are one win away from likey clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff. The only remaining question is, will they be the No. 1 overall seed or not.

Kirby met with the media on Monday, here's the entire presser.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

