Kirby Smart Press Conference Prior to Georgia Tech

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 6 days ago

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday afternoon following a 56 to 7 victory over Charleston Southern on Senior Day.

As the Bulldogs begin to prepare for their final regular-season game of the 2021 schedule against in-state rival, Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs are (11-0) and are one win away from likey clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff. The only remaining question is, will they be the No. 1 overall seed or not.

Kirby met with the media on Monday, here's the entire presser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TleRd_0d46KHaz00

Injury Report

  • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
  • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
  • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
  • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
  • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
  • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
  • DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable
  • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
  • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
  • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
  • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
  • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
  • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
  • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
  • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

JUST IN: Ohio State Moves to #2 Behind Georgia

Kirby Gives Latest on George Pickens Injury Status

Brock Bowers SNUBBED from Mackey Award

