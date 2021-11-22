Kirby Smart Press Conference Prior to Georgia Tech
Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday afternoon following a 56 to 7 victory over Charleston Southern on Senior Day.
As the Bulldogs begin to prepare for their final regular-season game of the 2021 schedule against in-state rival, Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs are (11-0) and are one win away from likey clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff. The only remaining question is, will they be the No. 1 overall seed or not.
Kirby met with the media on Monday, here's the entire presser.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
- EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
- DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
