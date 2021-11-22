ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbery, Looting Spree Across Bay Area – Timeline of Incidents Over Past Week

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Takeover robberies at Oakland cannabis dispensaries early Monday, which included a shootout with police, punctuated a week of organized smash-and-grab robberies and other violent incidents across the Bay Area.

Monday, November 15

Wednesday

Friday

Saturday

  • Three people were arrested after dozens of looters swarmed into the Nordstrom store in downtown Walnut Creek , terrorizing shoppers, assaulting employees, and ransacking shelves before fleeing in a several vehicles waiting for them on the street.
  • A suspect was killed in a fatal officer-involved shooting and a 17-year-old was shot dead in separate incidents in Oakland , while a gunfire erupted at a massive sideshow at 90th and MacArthur Blvd.
  • A cannabis dispensary at 8440 Enterprise Way in Oakland was robbed while a marijuana growing operation was broken into at 26th and Adeline.
  • A mob of looters were captured on security camera stealing prescription drugs from Wellspring Pharmacy in Oakland.

Sunday

Monday

