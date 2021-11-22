Robbery, Looting Spree Across Bay Area – Timeline of Incidents Over Past Week

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A female suspect was in custody Friday after she allegedly doused a man with gasoline and set an Antioch home on fire during a domestic dispute, authorities said. Contra Costa County firefighters responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. to a call of smoke coming out of a home located on the 3800 Block Hummingbird Rd. When they arrived, they discovered a fire burning in the rear of building and quickly determined it was intentionally set. The blaze was quickly extinguished. Kevin Brown, investigator with Contra Costa Fire, said it appears the fire was the result of a domestic dispute. “Upon arrival we found out there had been a dispute and a female poured gas in the back of the house and set it on fire,” he said. “She did pour gas on the other occupant of the home. He was not injured.” The unidentified woman was arrested by Antioch police officers. She was taken to the Martinez Detention Center. “She will be charged with setting a residence on fire,” Brown said. Investigators removed several pieces of evidence from the home including a gas can and the man’s gasoline soaked shirt.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO