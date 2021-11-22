Robbery, Looting Spree Across Bay Area – Timeline of Incidents Over Past Week
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Takeover robberies at Oakland cannabis dispensaries early Monday, which included a shootout with police, punctuated a week of organized smash-and-grab robberies and other violent incidents across the Bay Area.
Monday, November 15
- Robbers took over a Concord jewelry store , smashing and ransacking display cases before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.
Wednesday
- A cannabis distributor was robbed at gunpoint while making a delivery to a dispensary in Martinez.
- A 19-year-old man and two juveniles were arrested following a smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery at Solano Town Center Mall in Fairfield .
Friday
- Multiple suspects were arrested after the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square was hit in a smash-and-grab robbery, other retail establishments in area vandalized.
Saturday
- Three people were arrested after dozens of looters swarmed into the Nordstrom store in downtown Walnut Creek , terrorizing shoppers, assaulting employees, and ransacking shelves before fleeing in a several vehicles waiting for them on the street.
- A suspect was killed in a fatal officer-involved shooting and a 17-year-old was shot dead in separate incidents in Oakland , while a gunfire erupted at a massive sideshow at 90th and MacArthur Blvd.
- A cannabis dispensary at 8440 Enterprise Way in Oakland was robbed while a marijuana growing operation was broken into at 26th and Adeline.
- A mob of looters were captured on security camera stealing prescription drugs from Wellspring Pharmacy in Oakland.
Sunday
- A large mob of people caused a huge disturbance inside Southland Mall in Hayward, with dozen of looters breaking display cases at Sam’s Jewelers and quickly fleeing with merchandise.
- A group of people took over the Lululemon store on San Jose’s Santana Row , fleeing with merchandise before police arrived.
- There was an exchange of gunfire between a security guard and looters at an online marijuana dispensary and distribution center in the 300 block of Pendleton Way. At least one looter was wounded by gunfire.
- Looters made off with merchandise at a Walgreens on High Street in Oakland.
Monday
- Nine people broke into a Men’s Warehouse in Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton.
- A band of fleeing smash and grab robbers riddled an Oakland police vehicle with bullets as officers responded to break-ins at a cannabis business with the crime scene stretching along MacArthur Blvd. from Ritchie St. to 82nd Ave.
- Shots were fired when a group of people tried to rob a marijuana dispensary in San Leandro.
