Status of UCF QB Dillon Gabriel remains in question entering regular-season finale vs. USF

With one game remaining in UCF’s regular season, the return of quarterback Dillon Gabriel to the field remains in question.

Knights coach Gus Malzahn was asked Monday about the star quarterback, who broke the collarbone in his left throwing arm on the final play of the game at Louisville on Sept. 17.

“He’s been sick for the last two days, so I think that’s going to be tough,” Malzahn said when asked if there’s a chance Gabriel plays Friday vs. the USF Bulls.

While answering the same question, Malzahn mentioned true freshman quarterback Mikey Keene, who has started eight straight games for the Knights following Gabriel’s injury.

“If you look at Mikey, this is going to be his 9th game,” Malzahn said. “He played his best game, I think, last week and he’s improving each game.”

This past weekend vs. UConn, Keene threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a career-high 30-yard rushing touchdown. He had not previously shown that ability at UCF.

“Saw him with the touchdown on the ground, that’s really a game changer for us with him moving forward. I think he’s doing a super job leading us,” Malzahn said about Keene.

Gabriel returned to practiced Sunday, Nov. 14, and was able to “do what a normal quarterback could do,” Malzahn said at the time.

Ahead of the UConn game, Gabriel was seen running back and forth on the field, even throwing a football around during pregame warmups. Still, he did not suit up for eighth straight game.

Most collarbone fractures heal in six to eighth weeks, without surgery or complications, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Gabriel did not undergo surgery, which avoids needing plates or screws in his collarbone.

This past Friday marked exactly nine weeks since the injury.

Malzahn said Keene has continued to grow since he made his first start as a Knight.

“You can tell just by watching his demeanor,” Malzahn said. “The communication you have in between series, and really the communication leading up to game week has been different. The questions he asks and the things he likes.”

Keene has thrown for 1,416 yards and 14 touchdowns to go with six interceptions in the eight starts for UCF. He hasn’t been picked off in three straight games.

“At first when you asked him a question he’s good with everything. Now he’s kind of getting to the point, ‘hey I feel more comfortable with this, I feel more comfortable with that.’ That’s good,” Malzahn said. “That’s growth and that tells you he’s starting to kind of understand the big picture. That’s been really good.”

