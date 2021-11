BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s been a huge crowd outside the courthouse Thursday as the trial of three men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues. Some say they are here to make sure the family feels supported. Some came out to pray and others want accountability. But the main message people are trying to send are from Black pastors. Rev. Al Sharpton says he will be with the family all the way to the end regardless of the defense’s attempts to shut out Black pastors from the courtroom.

