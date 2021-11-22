COVID hits communities of color harder, state report says

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
It was burdensome and unnecessary for hospitals to report the county of residence for Iowans receiving in-patient treatment for COVID-19, according to Sarah Ekstrand, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Public Health. As such, the department is no longer requiring hospitals to report the information, which the state previously...
CONCORD — The rate of hospitalizations and average of new positive tests for COVID-19 reached 10-month highs, according to state Department of Health and Human Services reporting released Wednesday. The 317 identified as hospitalized with COVID-19 was the highest daily number since Jan. 2, according to the state’s dashboard. As...
SALEM, Ore. — The state of Oregon has reached an overall vaccination rate against Covid-19 of 70%, the Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday evening, citing CDC data. Based on the CDC's numbers, more than seven in 10 Oregonians of all age groups have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, accounting for more than 2.95 million people.
The Oregon Health Authority last week reported the deaths of two Clatsop County residents from COVID-related causes. 79-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died Aug. 29 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland;. 38-year-old woman who tested positive May 7 and died Sept. 2 at St. Charles...
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, there were 5,778 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative case count to 1,654,063. The department is also reporting there were 72 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry at the same time, for a total of 32,483 deaths […]
Black Americans in almost every state were more likely than white Americans to die from preventable and treatable health conditions, a new report from the Commonwealth Fund out Thursday shows. Why it matters: A lack of health care access, and "timely, high-quality care," were correlated to poorer health outcomes, the...
Minority researchers and investigators from underrepresented communities often have access to less clinical research funding than other clinical researchers. Minority researchers and investigators from underrepresented communities often have access to less clinical research funding than other clinical researchers, according to Barbara Goodman, MBA, president and CEO of Cures Within Reach.
A report broke down outcomes in healthcare in each state and DC according to five racial groups. White people in 41 of the 53 measured states and DC fared the best in healthcare performance score. Researchers attribute disparities to decades of policy failures, calling for a universal program. Black and...
A new report from the New Jersey Hospital Association found the COVID-19 pandemic hit hardest just where it predicted, in the state's most vulnerable communities.
Association representatives on Tuesday revealed their findings based on a new analysis of 20 health indicators in communities statewide. Separated by ZIP code, the most vulnerable communities in...
A new study explains why communities of color take longer to fall asleep and deal with insomnia. Doctors recommend people get 7-9 hours a sleep but 37% of participants of color got less than six. Researchers say a lack of sleep is contributing to underlying conditions such as heart disease.
As COVID-19 case counts are increasing in Massachusetts, 15 communities have positivity rates of 10% or higher, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Those communities are mainly smaller towns in the western and central part of the state and included: Hawley (33%),
More than a quarter of unvaccinated workers in the U.S. (28%) have said they would consider lying about their vaccination status — and maybe falsify a document or two — in order to keep a job, a survey of over 1,300 vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans suggests.
The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
"The pandemic hurt so many people in so many ways," said Melinda Marble, the communications coordinator at Hospice Austin, a nonprofit hospice service. Jobs went away or work hours were reduced. In-person resources turned virtual or shut down.
Two children have fallen ill after a California vaccine clinic gave multiple kids doses of the COVID-19 shot higher than what is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Sutter Health, in Antioch - around 30 miles east of Oakland - accidentally gave 14 children aged five to...
A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
