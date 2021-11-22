ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID hits communities of color harder, state report says

By @everettherald - HeraldNet
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHispanics comprise 13% of the state’s...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hispanics
Corydon Times-Republican

State scales back hospital COVID reporting requirements

It was burdensome and unnecessary for hospitals to report the county of residence for Iowans receiving in-patient treatment for COVID-19, according to Sarah Ekstrand, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Public Health. As such, the department is no longer requiring hospitals to report the information, which the state previously...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Union Leader

State hits 10-month high for COVID-19 hospitalizations, new cases

CONCORD — The rate of hospitalizations and average of new positive tests for COVID-19 reached 10-month highs, according to state Department of Health and Human Services reporting released Wednesday. The 317 identified as hospitalized with COVID-19 was the highest daily number since Jan. 2, according to the state’s dashboard. As...
CONCORD, NH
cannonbeachgazette.com

State reports two COVID-related deaths

The Oregon Health Authority last week reported the deaths of two Clatsop County residents from COVID-related causes. 79-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died Aug. 29 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland;. 38-year-old woman who tested positive May 7 and died Sept. 2 at St. Charles...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
YourErie

Coronavirus: State reports 5,778 COVID-19 cases; 72 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, there were 5,778 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative case count to 1,654,063. The department is also reporting there were 72 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry at the same time, for a total of 32,483 deaths […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
pharmacytimes.com

New Funding Opportunities Support Researchers, Communities of Color

Minority researchers and investigators from underrepresented communities often have access to less clinical research funding than other clinical researchers. Minority researchers and investigators from underrepresented communities often have access to less clinical research funding than other clinical researchers, according to Barbara Goodman, MBA, president and CEO of Cures Within Reach.
SOCIETY
The Bergen Record

New Jersey's most 'vulnerable communities' hit hardest by COVID-19, hospital study shows

A new report from the New Jersey Hospital Association found the COVID-19 pandemic hit hardest just where it predicted, in the state's most vulnerable communities. Association representatives on Tuesday revealed their findings based on a new analysis of 20 health indicators in communities statewide. Separated by ZIP code, the most vulnerable communities in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy