Staten Island, NY

Family mourns teen shot in Staten Island deli: ‘He didn’t deserve that’

By Brittany Kriegstein, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

An 18-year-old man shot to death in a Staten Island deli loved his family, basketball and hip hop, heartbroken relatives said Monday.

Keondre Adams went to Eagle Academy and then the Michael J. Petrides School on Staten Island, according to his family. A female relative who grew up in the same building with him said he doted on her infant son.

“He was so smart. He was in honors in school,” she said. “He was sweet. He’d been through a lot growing up.”

Adams was shot in the chest inside the What U Need Deli & Grill on Westervelt Ave. near Carroll Place in St. George about 4:55 p.m. Sunday, police said. He died at Richmond University Medical Center.

“Best kid in the f---ing world,” Adams’ distraught mother said Monday. “Couldn’t ask for a better kid.”

Adams lived with his grandmother until she died. “They were so close, that was the closest thing to him,” said a relative. “And after that tragedy he just started showing different behavior.”

Adams went to live with an aunt after his grandmother’s death but more recently had been staying with friends and other relatives in the area.

“A lot was going on,” the relatives said. “He was just on his own.”

Adams was taking a break from school, the relative said.

“He liked to play basketball. He liked to rap, he liked to make music,” she said. “He was a good kid. He didn’t deserve that.”

There have been no arrests in Adams’ slaying.

“Just want justice, that’s it,” the relatives said. “Karma’s gonna get back to him [the shooter]. Him, her, whoever it was.”

