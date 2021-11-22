ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save A Dog: Abused Labrador Found With Severe Burns On Face Gets New Forever Home

By Jessica Hinckle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJYcY_0d46IKAk00


In High Point, North Carolina, a ten-month-old Labrador-mix named Tucker was found walking the streets with what appear to be vicious burn markings on his face.

Overall, the story of this pup, not even a year old, is a bit shady, and it poses more questions than have been answered in this FOX8 report .

Luckily, Tucker now has a new forever home. But Guilford County Animal Services is asking anyone with further information to reach out to them. They’re asking the public to assist with the ongoing investigation into what happened to Tucker.

A Suspicious Series Of Events

(Stock Picture Credit: Andrea Schenke / EyeEm/Getty Images)

Originally, Tucker’s name was Kobi. His previous humans reported him stolen, along with their car, back in September. Authorities discovered the car a few days later, vandalized and abandoned.

When Tucker was found, however, and his parents were traced via microchip , he was not returned to them. Instead, a non-profit called Susie’s Hope took him in and placed the dog with a new family.

Partly, this is due to Tucker’s condition when he was found. Slow-healing burn markings on his face and muzzle indicated that the dog had once suffered from abuse .

Tucker’s previous humans agreed to fully turn him over to his new family.

Donna Lawrence, the founder of Susie’s Hope , told FOX8 that it’s a “miracle that he survived.” Of Tucker’s wounds, she says, “It looked like his face was literally pressed down on a hot metal surface, like maybe a stove.”

Burn Markings Beg A Lot of Questions

There is no doubt that Tucker was abused, but when? Was it during his two-month absence, or before? Tucker’s former parents say that he did not have the burn markings when he was stolen.

It’s important to note, however, that it’s very much illegal to abandon dogs in North Carolina. There are also much harsher punishments for abusing them.

Was he abused by those that allegedly stole the vehicle? According to the report, the investigation is ongoing. Tucker not returning to his original family, however, suggests more is known than is being said.

If you recognize Tucker from the photos, Guilford County Animal Services asks for you to contact them with any information you may have.

In The Meantime, Tucker Is Happy With A New Family

Adam Pallaci, Tucker’s new parent, tells FOX8 that his family loves the pup and that he “fit right in” with them. Knowing the circumstances this pup has endured in just the first year of life, they’ve offered him normalcy and a big, fenced-in backyard.

“It just looked like he had a huge smile on his face,” Pallaci says. “I think having that much room for him to exercise and being a puppy and run around is just definitely brightened his spirits up and made him a lot happier.”

It’s good to hear that Tucker is getting a second chance at just being a loved puppy, as all of our canine friends so deserve. If you have any information about what might have happened to Tucker, please reach out to Guilford County Animal Services , and help spread the word!

Are you happy to hear that Tucker has new parents? How do you think he got such severe burns on his face? Let us know in the comments below.

