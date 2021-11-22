ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Former WWE Superstar Pokes Fun At Key WWE Survivor Series Angle

By Joshua Gagnon
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews reacted to Cleopatra’s golden egg that Vince McMahon brought to WWE Survivor Series. Matthews posted an emoji of an egg, three periods, and a person facepalming emoji to the storyline. Vince showed up during the Kickoff with the egg in hand but didn’t explain...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Black Friday Battle Royal, Ridge Holland Makes In-Ring Debut, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. – The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with Kayla Braxton in the ring, welcoming everyone to SmackDown. Braxton goes on about Brock Lesnar’s suspension but she’s quickly interrupted by the music of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman come out and stop on the stage for the pyro to go off. Heyman raises the strap in the air and they march to the ring. Michael Cole also welcomes us to SmackDown and he’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Cole mentions how Kayla was about to mention the rumors of Lesnar’s suspension possibly being lifted. We go to a video package of highlights from Reigns’ win over WWE Champion Big E at the Survivor Series pay-per-view this past Sunday. Reigns and Heyman enter the ring to more pyro going off.
WWE
411mania.com

Top 7 WWE Survivor Series Moments

This weekend brings us the Survivor Series, WWE’s second oldest event. It’s become a thing over the years to talk about how the Survivor Series pales in comparison to WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble & SummerSlam, WWE’s other tentpole events. Sometimes we forget that Survivor Series has been the site of some events that changed wrestling history.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon And Cleopatra’s Golden Egg At WWE Survivor Series, Angle For Tonight’s RAW

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon appeared in several segments at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. McMahon first appeared during the Kickoff pre-show in a backstage segment where he arrived in a SUV while Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville and the roster waited for him. Vince hopped out of the SUV and received a pop from the roster, and then he revealed Cleopatra’s golden egg from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new Red Notice film on Netflix, which was the presenting sponsor for the pay-per-view.
WWE
411mania.com

Stew’s WWE Survivor Series 2021 Review

I’m giving WWE another chance tonight. I mean, I’ve given WWE approximately 48 chances across my lifetime. I always end up crawling back to WWE at the end of the day. And I’m usually pretty happy after I do! I know it’s bad for me, but I just… I remember the good times, and I hope for the best.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Adam Pearce
wrestlinginc.com

Adam Pearce Reacts To Brock Lesnar’s Upcoming WWE Return

Just when things felt safe and sound, that’ll all change after it announced that Brock Lesnar will make his SmackDown return next week. For the man who suspended Lesnar, WWE Official Adam Pearce, he is sweating bullets. Last month, Lesnar reigned terror on the blue brand after losing to Roman...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

R-Truth Explains Why Vince McMahon Doesn’t Like The Term “Belt” In WWE

R-Truth has tallied up a long list of accomplishments during his time in WWE. Since returning to the company in 2008, he’s won the United States Championship twice and won the WWE Tag Team Championship. In recent years, Truth has been synonymous with the 24/7 Championship, winning the title a...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Gives His Take On Why Vince McMahon Will Not Sell WWE

Eric Bischoff spoke during the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast about the rumors surrounding Vince McMahon and WWE preparing for a sale after releasing over 80 superstars so far this year. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned why he doesn’t believe Vince would ever entertain selling the company and envisions him handing it off to someone within his family like his father and grandfather did with him previously.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Korderas On Which WWE Superstar Would Make A Good “Stooge”

Jimmy Korderas was the latest guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he spoke about Vince McMahon’s return to television. The former WWE official discussed the possibility of McMahon having modern-day stooges in Adam Pearce and Shane Helms. “I wish, God bless him, The Stooges were still around. Maybe we...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Survivor Series#Combat#Smackdown#Wwe Raw#Suv#Red Notice#Tribal
PWMania

The Undertaker Defends Wife Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Injured WWE Superstar Walking With Crutches

Injured WWE Superstar Bayley took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of her walking with crutches. Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on July 15. At the time, she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months. Bayley suffered the injury while she was chain wrestling with another WWE Superstar at the Performance Center. As per reports, her “knee popped” as a result of the freak accident. Bayley and the other wrestler were reportedly participating in mandatory training sessions that were set up to prepare for WWE’s return to touring.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Logan Paul Says 'I Would F--king Beat Mike Tyson' in a Boxing Fight

For the most part, Logan Paul was outclassed by Floyd Mayweather during their June exhibition. The famous YouTuber would like his chances, however, against another boxing legend. Paul told Fight Hub TV that he "would f--king beat" the 55-year-old Tyson because the former heavyweight champion is "too old":. On the...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Video: Mike Tyson shows off deadly combinations in response to Logan Paul

The proposed boxing match between Mike Tyson and Logan Paul is still in the works, but “Iron Mike” seems ready to unleash all hell on the social media influencer. It’s not a classic clash of combat starts but Tyson and Paul are expected to meet sometime in early 2022 in what would be one of the biggest PPV events of the year. Paul is one of the more popular figures on social media today and Tyson is one of the greatest boxers in the history of the world. A meeting between the two should do upwards of one million PPV buys, which is what Paul pulled in opposite Floyd Mayweather Jr. for their exhibition match earlier this year.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Another WWE Star Welcomes Third Child This Week

WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston and his wife Kori have welcomed their third child. Kofi took to Twitter and Instagram today and announced that Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah was born at home late Tuesday night. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long. “Witnessing my wife...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Hulk Hogan Looking Slim And Trim Amidst Health Concerns

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently shared a photo of him via Facebook to show off his drastic weight loss. Hogan informed that he has dropped to 275 pounds, joking that he is back to his 9th grade weight. Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother HH. Through...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Damian Priest Turns Heel At WWE Survivor Series

Damian Priest had a big moment at WrestleMania as he teamed with Bad Bunny. Now that Bunny is preparing for his big 2022 tour, it appears that Priest is doing his own thing. Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against each other in the kickoff show of the event. Priest’s fuse is short and he’s been on edge for a while. That all came to a head at Survivor Series.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Former WWE Superstar Ryback reveals one condition for his return to the company

Ryback is an American professional wrestler who is best known for his time on WWE. He was one of the finalists of WWE’s Tough Enough 4, earning a developmental contract with the company. He was a part of the first season of NXT and according to the storyline, he went on to debut on the main roster as a part of the Team Nexus.
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Discusses Whether WWE Survivor Series Needs Higher Stakes

Becky Lynch spoke with Vincent Beltran about a wide range of topics. During it, the WWE Raw Women’s champion was asked whether she thinks WWE Survivor Series needs higher stakes other than bragging rights for the Raw brand beating SmackDown or vice-versa. “Yeah, that would be helpful,” Lynch said about...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy