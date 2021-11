Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's (SpaceX) chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk has confirmed that his astronautic launch services provider is worth $100 billion in market capitalization. Reports of the valuation first surfaced last month, marking a significant increase in just a handful of months after SpaceX completed its latest funding round which saw it raise more than a billion dollars in funding. The valuation is driven in large by the company's internet subsidiary SpaceX, LLC, which is behind the mega small satellite constellation internet service Starlink.

