Her father died from COVID-19 and she turned to activism. Now, her work is going national

By Lauren Gilger
kjzz.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the summer of 2020, Kristin Urquiza lost her father — like so many others — to COVID-19. Mark “Black Jack” Urquiza was one of 97 people who died of the virus in Arizona on July 15 of last year. But Urquiza...

kjzz.org

US News and World Report

Father and Son Die From COVID-19 Within Days of Each Other

VICTORY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York family, who all contracted COVID-19, has suffered the loss of a father and son to the virus within a few days of each other. Rick Martin, 57, of Victory, died on Oct. 27 and his son, Jake Martin, 27, died on Nov. 2, The Times Union reported on Friday.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kjzz.org

Navajo Nation urges COVID-19 safety over Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving so near, Navajo Nation officials urge safety as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The Navajo Nation is asking residents on the reservation to limit in-person gatherings to help slow the spread of coronavirus. The nation reported 46 new cases on Monday. That pushes the total number of confirmed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
Shine My Crown

BLM Co-Founder on Kyle Rittenhouse’s Claims He Supports the Movement: ‘We See Him on Social Media Throwing Up White Supremacist Signs’

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted last week on charges that he murdered two white men and wounded another at the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests last summer. Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has already visited former President Donald Trump, who gave him a glowing review, Fox News and several other right-wing outlets and figureheads.
KENOSHA, WI
sanpedrotoday.com

I Tried to Help a Homeless man; This is What Happened

While parking my car behind the hospital on 7th Street, I noticed an older man sitting on the curb with his belongings spilling onto the street. The man said hello and we began to talk; he had been living there for two weeks. I asked how he ended up here, and he started to cry. He told me about his wife dying in his arms. He was 72 years old and had low vision, maybe blind. His stories were clear but repetitive and, at times, completely inappropriate. He kept saying he wanted to get back to Los Angeles. I asked if he wanted shelter; he said yes. I told him I knew there were beds available in the shelters on Beacon Street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

“Remain In Mexico” Policy May Be Reinstated Next Week By Biden Administration – Reports

A key program in controlling the US southern border’s immigration inflow will likely be restored by the Joe Biden administration next week. The hot button “Remain in Mexico” program, originally devised by the Donald Trump administration, will see asylum seekers have to wait in Mexico before the merits of their claims can be decided by immigration courts. The Axios website broke the story earlier today. Mexico has yet to sign off on reinstating the program, which could push back its implementation. The country had to endure many squalid refugee camps when the policy was originally in place, angering many Mexicans. The US program...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

No way out: A look inside El Salvador’s brutal gang culture

There is no room for ambiguity in El Salvador’s Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) street gang; under the motto “Kill, Rape, Control,” they’ve wrested control of much of the country along with its rival gang, Barrio 18. These street gangs are behind El Salvador’s shocking murder rate – 52 people in every 100,000 were murdered in 2018, the last year UN data is available. Killings aside, the gangs also dictate which neighbourhoods people can enter, and wreak economic havoc – MS-13 alone extort around 70 per cent of Salvadorian businesses.London-based photographer Tariq Zaidi decided to photograph the country’s gangs following the news of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

