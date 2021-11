I just think they were the better team, for sure, on the day. We lacked a pep in our step or something. They were the better team today. That’s the easiest way to say it. They were intense. We sat back way too deep. We didn’t expect to sit back as deep as we did. We didn’t want to. We just weren’t out putting pressure on them. We gave them too much time and space on the ball. If you just look at their two goals, we have chances to win the ball, chase the guy down and we just weren’t there. We weren’t there. We weren’t in the game as we normally are for some reason.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO